Listen, You’ve Gotta Stop Watching Videos With Volume On In Public

Welcome to earth. Our planet is, for the most part, made up of humans peacefully going about their lives. People trying their damnedest to be happy in a world that is alternately beautiful, agonizing, magical, unjust, joy-filled, and plain old messy. At the moment, we’re also living in a society. A society where our differences are unavoidable.Where we often seem at odds with each other in ways large and small.
In order to coexist without needing a monthly weekly daily version of The Purge, we have to honor an unspoken social contract. That contract is always changing and evolving to fit the times. Things that were okay socially 20-years ago are deemed inappropriate now. Things that were inappropriate 20 years ago are all good in 2018. It shifts constantly and there’s nothing that makes you seem old like ranting about what people should or shouldn’t do.
But there are times, every once in a blue moon, when a rant is needed. When you just have to go full Larry David and rage, rage against the burning of the fabric that binds us all together. You have to look over from your peaceful coffee at 7am, see a surfbro colonizing the whole shop with the sounds the Kookslams clip he’s watching on Instagram, and decide, “This is the battle I’m going to fight.”
So you walk up to him, knowing that you’re about to act like a killjoy but reminding yourself that it was your joy that was killed by his full volume clip in the first place, and say, “Dude, can you put on headphones? Please?”
It’s the right thing to do. It’s your flag in the ground. And the people will cheer for you and treat you like a valiant champion and shower you with vanilla sugar and stir sticks. Because, like you, they despise anyone listening to their phones at full volume in public. They despise it with a white-hot hatred.
On the much-beloved podcast My Favorite Murder they talk about “sociopath tests” — little riddles or behavior traits that reveal an utter lack of empathy. Let’s call this one the “phone/volume/public space exam.” It’s very simple, no complicated quizzes required. If someone is doing it, you can bet they’re a murderer. At least 90% of the time.
In fact, if you see someone with the volume on in public, just assume that it’s the Golden State Killer or some other soulless phantom. FBI, you’re welcome, now SWARM!
It’s also evidence of horrible short-term thinking. Just imagine: One day, you play your phone in public with the volume on. Annoyed and wanting to counteract you, I do the same. Except with the volume a little higher. Then you go over the top of me, or maybe a third party enters the fray. Soon every Starbucks, DMV line, and doctor’s office waiting room looks like this:
It will happen, I promise. Because hell hath no fury like someone who was forced to listen to a stupid video of your grandkids while they’re trying to enjoy a meal out.
YES! SO MUCH YES!
Totally agreed on everything. Also can you please not use speakerphone everywhere you go. I don’t care what you or your partner think you should do for dinner tonight, I don’t care what grade Sally got, I don’t care how much a spare tire is going to cost and since I don’t know I surely don’t care what the doctor says the results of your test are.
Yeah, this buckets into the same category for sure.
People who use speakerphone in public like that should be beaten with a hose
Weird. The day after Drew Magary posted about not facetiming in public, this article pops up here.
So wait… what you’re saying is…
Bramucci and Drew are the same person? Is Steve the crab from The Hike?
How dare you insult Drew.
@deluges I can show you when I pitched this if you want. I’m sorry Drew wrote something similar and even more bummed that he got it out first. I can promise you I had no idea because I would be way too annoyed to navigate a parralell thought convo.
Are the ideas contained similar? I’ll go read now.
Here’s my tweet from a month ago that kickstarted the piece: [twitter.com].
So @deluges will you go pick on Drew now? Tell him I’m outraged! Or just go about your day. Up to you.
Can the same also be said for people that play music loud at the public beach/pool. I like music as much as the next guy but quite frankly don’t want to listen to whatever garbage is being blasted while I’m attempting to relax. One day I’m going to snap and drag my soundbar down to the pool and start blaring the most over the top metal until they turn their stuff off.
That’s another big one! It’s crazy!
And it’s hard with that one, because if I say something am I “Permit Patty”? People are wheeling massive speakers to the beach in SoCal and it’s infuriating.
If you are having a text exchange and the phone isn’t on silent you are a monster as well.
Like the keystrokes? Absolutely
Why do people talk in stores on their speakerphone? That is particularly assholy to me.
See, as much as we all argue and have our differences, we’re more similar tham different. Because we all agree people who are loud with their phone in public should be shunned
Yeah, I mean, it’s bad enough that I can hear both parts of every phone conversation around me because “smart phones” don’t do a very good job of being phones, how do I talk you fuckers into using headphones? I’m probably doing myself damage with _my_ earbuds trying to hear the shit I actually want to hear instead of Jenny Marples or Pooterpie or whatever the kids listen to these days.
Those headphones that flip over to become speakers kill me. For some reason the guys who feel the need to share their music with them do it close to me on the metro.