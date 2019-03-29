Vivid

From the outside, Vivid Sydney looks to be all about spectacle — light sculptures and interactive installations are scattered around the city, and Sydney landmarks like the Opera House are transformed into a ballet of hypnotic, twisting, tangles of color. But at Vivid’s heart, under all that brilliant design, lies an ideas-centric festival that pulls together some of the world’s most vital creatives to transform the Australian city into a hub of cutting edge music, art, and technology.

Vivid Sydney isn’t some weekend destination festival that sees you unplugging from society to reach a more holistic version of you. Nah, Vivid goes hard and constant. It’s 23 straight days of light, music, and ideas held in the world’s largest outdoor art gallery, which is open to the public and totally free to roam (you’ll only have to pay for the keynotes and bands you want to catch).

This morning, the full festival dates and lineup were announced and the bar has most-certainly been raised. Spike Lee, fresh off an Oscar-win, headlines the idea lab; while indie darling and Uproxx RX recipient Maggie Rogers is among the scores of musical acts. Below, we run down all the can’t miss music, light installations, and seminars to help plan your trip. Then we do one better and hook you up with some sweet Qantas travel deals.

If visiting Sydney is on your bucket list, Vivid — running from 24 May – 15 June 2019 — is definitely the time to make your move!

THE FESTIVAL:

PART I — Vivid Light

Vivid

The light shows at Vivid Sydney are some of the world’s most brilliant and are without a doubt one of the reasons the festival is so successful in the first place. Show us a person who sees the lights at Vivid Sydney and doesn’t want to go, and we’ll show you a person who is clearly insane and hates fun, or at least… you know… hates lights.

From the transformation of city landmarks to smaller on-the-ground installations, the 50+ light works curated by Vivid are the heart and soul of the festival. Check out the full lineup of light installations here.

Can’t-Miss Installations:

Pixar: 30 Years of Art & Animation



Pixar/Disney

Showtime: This event will last the entire duration of the festival with viewings each day between 1 am and 6 am.

Sydney’s famed tunnel and landmark the Argyle Cut in the Rocks will be transformed into a visual documentary of Pixar Animation’s creative process. Visitors can expect to see pencil drawings, watercolors, digital paintings and how they all coalesce into the final product. But perhaps most notably — Pixar will be showing off stills and behind the scenes images for this year’s much-anticipated fourth installment in the Toy Story franchise.

Austral Flora Ballet



Andrew Thomas Huang/Bemo

Showtime: This event will last the entire duration of the festival with viewings each day between 1 am and 6 am.

One of the most coveted opportunities for any artist at Vivid Sydney is being given the privilege of transforming the Sydney Opera House, and this year that honor has fallen into the hands of Los Angeles-based artist Andrew Thomas Huang.

Huang is a visual artist and filmmaker who has put his distinctive touch on music videos for the likes of Björk, Thom Yorke and Sigur Rós. Through the Austral Flora Ballet, Huang fuses contemporary dance and motion-capture technology to deliver a lush visual documentary that showcases Australia’s unique native plants and wildlife that highlights the connection between the human body and nature.