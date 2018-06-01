Photos From The First Week Of Vivid Sydney Reveal A Bright Idea That Continues To Evolve

#A Year of Festivals #Adventure #Travel
06.01.18 2 hours ago

Vivid Sydney / Destination New South Wales

On the surface, Vivid Sydney is a giant light show. A chance for the city’s hotels and iconic spaces — the Opera House, the Harbor Bridge, the yachts — to show off by lighting up each night for three weeks. And that alone would be enough reason to check the festival out. After all, this isn’t just a little neon. We’re talking about massive, psychedelic projections and laser beams slicing through the night sky.

But over its 10-year run, Vivid Sydney has grown to encompass far more than bright lights. It’s a full-blown festival now — where Solange plays a concert one night and thought leaders wrestle with ideas like “the ethics of creativity” the next. There are massive installations and serious artist on hand. Most of all, it’s a chance for Sydney’s young, plugged in residents to get out, hit up bars with bespoke cocktails (seriously, every bar seems to have a few Vivid-themed drinks on the menu), wander the brightly lit streets, and attend often-free events with high profile names.

Right now, it’s winter in Sydney. But with Vivid on, it doesn’t feel winterish. It feels more like a carnival. People are everywhere — buzzing louder than a million neon bulbs. Sometimes that’s from the apex of the Harbor Bridge, sometimes it’s from a rooftop bar, and sometimes it’s from street level. The point is, it’s a full-blown scene.

Check these photos from the first week of Vivid Sydney and make plans to hit the fest next year. You can write it off as a chance to focus on big ideas (which it is), while also getting to bask in one hell of a party (which you will). If you’re already in Australia or headed there soon, there’s still plenty more of the festival to catch — it runs until June 16. Browse the schedule of events here.

Steve Bramucci

Vivid Sydney / Destination New South Wales

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Adventure#Travel
TAGSa year of festivalsadventureTRAVEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP