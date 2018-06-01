Vivid Sydney / Destination New South Wales

On the surface, Vivid Sydney is a giant light show. A chance for the city’s hotels and iconic spaces — the Opera House, the Harbor Bridge, the yachts — to show off by lighting up each night for three weeks. And that alone would be enough reason to check the festival out. After all, this isn’t just a little neon. We’re talking about massive, psychedelic projections and laser beams slicing through the night sky.

But over its 10-year run, Vivid Sydney has grown to encompass far more than bright lights. It’s a full-blown festival now — where Solange plays a concert one night and thought leaders wrestle with ideas like “the ethics of creativity” the next. There are massive installations and serious artist on hand. Most of all, it’s a chance for Sydney’s young, plugged in residents to get out, hit up bars with bespoke cocktails (seriously, every bar seems to have a few Vivid-themed drinks on the menu), wander the brightly lit streets, and attend often-free events with high profile names.

Right now, it’s winter in Sydney. But with Vivid on, it doesn’t feel winterish. It feels more like a carnival. People are everywhere — buzzing louder than a million neon bulbs. Sometimes that’s from the apex of the Harbor Bridge, sometimes it’s from a rooftop bar, and sometimes it’s from street level. The point is, it’s a full-blown scene.

Check these photos from the first week of Vivid Sydney and make plans to hit the fest next year. You can write it off as a chance to focus on big ideas (which it is), while also getting to bask in one hell of a party (which you will). If you’re already in Australia or headed there soon, there’s still plenty more of the festival to catch — it runs until June 16. Browse the schedule of events here.

Steve Bramucci