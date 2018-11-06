Life Is A Political Act

Dear friend who doesn’t “get political”:
Farm bill. Food stamps. Farm subsidies. Food safety. Poisoned.
Eating is a political act.
Car emissions. Smog warning. Ozone action. Factory exhaust. Suffocation.
Breathing is a political act.
No music. Test teaching. Politician’s curriculum. Slashed budgets. Dumbed.
Education is a political act.
High premium. Expensive meds. Uninsured bankruptcy. Untreated. Preexisting until you unexist.
Health is a political act.
Farm runoff. Waste treatment. Lead water. Depleted aquifers. Parched.
Drinking is a political act.
Bears Ears. Natural parks. Algal blooms. Dying reefs. Homeless.
Recreation is a political act.
Trade laws. Labor rights. Underpaid. Overtime. Destitute.
Working is a political act.
Neighborhood watch. Stand your ground. Speed limits: Slow . . . at risk children at play.
Safety is a political act.
Museums. Public works. Heart appreciation. Examined life. How to see, think, feel.
Art is a political act.
Social security. Disability. Promised entitlements. Climate Change. Uncertainty.
The future is a political act.
You might not “get political,” but your life is political.
Minorities have only had protected voting rights for a young 53-years. It’s a disgrace to our grandparents if we don’t vote.
Thanks for the inspiration from this article.
