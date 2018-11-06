Life Is A Political Act

11.06.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Unsplash

SPECIAL TO UPROXX: Kelsey Timmerman is the New York Times Bestselling author of Where Am I Giving: A Global Adventure Exploring How to Use Your Gifts and Talents to Make a Difference and a co-founder of
The Facing Project, a nonprofit community storytelling initiative.
Dear friend who doesn’t “get political”:

Farm bill. Food stamps. Farm subsidies. Food safety. Poisoned.

Eating is a political act.

Car emissions. Smog warning. Ozone action. Factory exhaust. Suffocation.

Breathing is a political act.

No music. Test teaching. Politician’s curriculum. Slashed budgets. Dumbed.

Education is a political act.

High premium. Expensive meds. Uninsured bankruptcy. Untreated. Preexisting until you unexist.

Health is a political act.

Farm runoff. Waste treatment. Lead water. Depleted aquifers. Parched.

Drinking is a political act.

Bears Ears. Natural parks. Algal blooms. Dying reefs. Homeless.

Recreation is a political act.

Trade laws. Labor rights. Underpaid. Overtime. Destitute.

Working is a political act.

Neighborhood watch. Stand your ground. Speed limits: Slow . . . at risk children at play.

Safety is a political act.

Museums. Public works. Heart appreciation. Examined life. How to see, think, feel.

Art is a political act.

Social security. Disability. Promised entitlements. Climate Change. Uncertainty.

The future is a political act.

You might not “get political,” but your life is political.

Visit www.vote411.org to find your polling place and view your ballot. Here’s what you need to make sure you don’t get rejected at the polls. See here for the 15 states where you can register on election day. See here for all the free food you can get just for voting.
TOPICS#How We Communicate
TAGS2018 electionHow We CommunicatePower of ActivismVote

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 59 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP