W Hotels Enters The Music Game With A New Record Label

From their color palettes to their bedding choices, hotels have worked to strike a mood that resonates with guests. Part of that effort includes music — a call to arms which has resulted in truly noteworthy music-themed hotels around the world. It wasn’t that long ago that a guest’s only access to sweet sounds was an in-room radio and some Muzak in the common areas. These days, the hottest properties on the planet are just as likely to have their own playlists as they are to include record players in their rooms. And iconic hospitality brand W Hotels has taken it even further.

The hosts of WAKE UP CALL — the world’s first on-property music festival series — W Hotels is upping the ante with its newest project: W Records. It may seem a bit strange at first for a hotel brand to jump into the music game, but it really is a logical next step for a brand that has been making deliberate and innovative moves in the industry already.

W Records is obviously a record label, but it will also serve as a resource for artists who are hand picked by W Hotels and their industry partners. The brand seems truly prepared to offer support through every step of development. They’re already known for their signature, on-site recording studios, known as W Sound Suites. Plus the properties can be used as video shoot locations. There is a team for mixing and mastering. And, finally, W Hotels will distribute new music through vinyl production, streaming, and live performances at WAKE UP CALL and various properties around the globe.

“Over the brand’s 20-year lifespan the music industry has changed beyond recognition, and we have changed with it,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “Intimate live performances in our Living Rooms have evolved into weekend-long music festivals throughout our hotels. The curated soundtracks of years ago have given way to late night recording sessions in our W Sound Suites. That’s because one thing remains constant: travel and the allure of a W hotel room inspiring musicians around the world.”