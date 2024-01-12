With the various stresses life throws our way, finding an effective wellness and self-care routine is paramount. It helps keep you centered, refreshes your mind, and prepares you to take on the new day’s challenges and reach your goals. But what makes for a good self-care routine? That’s a bit of a complicated question to answer — we’re all different, after all. For some it can be making sure to work out every day, others might need an effective way to disconnect from the world and connect to their inner selves, and for some, it can be as simple as that morning cup of coffee.

Our point is there is no one way to practice wellness… so long as you’re doing something that makes sense to you. We’re here to help you find your best route for self-care in our new series Wellness Your Way.

In our first episode of Wellness Your Way meet Alicia, a model who left behind her cozy family life for college. For Alicia, her wellness routine is centered around building an environment that reminds her of family and that feels like home. In her search, Alicia developed an uplifting strategy that revolved around creativity, and the comforting rituals that surround watercolor painting and crocheting.

Here’s how you can build off of Alicia’s unique wellness practice:

Be sure to check in on Wellness Your Way to learn more about Alicia and help discover your wellness routine.