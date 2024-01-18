What do the words “self-care” and “wellness” conjure for you? If it’s the image of a person sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat meditating and that’s just not your vibe, just know — it doesn’t have to be that way. Developing a wellness practice doesn’t have to be something that pushes you out of your comfort zone. It’s all about doing what makes sense for you.

In our latest episode of Wellness Your Way, Q — a dancer, musician, choreographer, and vocalist — shares how their wellness routine is less about some perfect vision of self-care, and more about connecting to their inner child, finding joyful moments in life, and letting those moments uplift them.

Due to Q’s busy schedule and the discipline that comes with being a performer, they make sure to find moments in the day to disconnect from their responsibilities and connect to a playful spirit that isn’t bogged down by technique and performance anxiety. For Q that means grabbing a coffee, strapping on some blades, and dancing on a court. Here’s what following that path could mean for you:

Be sure to check in on Wellness Your Way to learn more about Q and help develop your best self-care strategies.