A Preview Of Wellspring — An Ideas Festival From The Wanderlust Crew

If you’re looking for a hippified experience that’ll expand your mind and your connection to your body, then you might want to scoop up tickets to this year’s Wanderlust Wellspring festival. Wellspring — a three-day ideas festival held in Palm Springs, California — is a gathering of wellness experts, professionals, and enthusiasts seeking to make the world a better place. Over the course of a long weekend, attendees can take part in classes, workshops, activities, and panels, all with the aim of expanding their general wellness of mind, body, and spirit.

It’s like all the cool stuff about cults, without all the weird murder and corruption (big maybe on the orgies). Naturally, Russell Brand will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

Yoga and meditation classes, as well as discussions seeking actionable answers to personal, global, and social issues, are all on the schedule. And festival-goers can take part in spinning, boxing, and other classes with the aim of detoxing their bodies along with their minds. That hard work is all capped off with restorative relaxation techniques like Ayurveda, sound baths, and bodywork.

All three days of the festival will start promptly at 7 a.m. and close out around 7 p.m. giving you time to bask in all you learned at the end of each day. If you’re still on the fence about whether or not Wellspring is for you, stay tuned for our coverage of the three-day festival coming post-fest and follow Uproxx Travel on Instagram.