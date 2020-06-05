The Twitter hashtag #WendysIsOverParty started trending this week after a Business Insider article from May 18th revealing that a Wendy’s franchisee had donated more than $400,000 to President Trump’s reelection campaign started to make the rounds. Right now, the American public seems hyper-aware of who and what they give their money to, which created a strong backlash against the brand, causing the Wendy’s Twitter account to go on the defensive, tweeting, “We never have and never will contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record our CEO has always kept the same energy too. Facts.”

We never have and will never contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record our CEO has always kept that same energy too. Facts. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

In Wendy’s defense, they’re right! According to CNN, the franchisee in question, James Boldenstedt, is the CEO of Muy Companies, which owns and operates a total of 800 Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut locations in the United States of America, he is not the CEO of overall Wendy’s brand. While Boldenstedt donated almost a half a million to President Trump in 2018 and most recently another $200,000 in March, Wendy’s actual CEO Todd Penegor, has no record of donating to Trump directly, though to imply Wendy’s doesn’t have a right-leaning agenda is misleading, considering Penegor has donated $6,000 to Wendy’s Political Action Committee, which CNN reports donates much more money to Republican congressional candidates than Democratic candidates. In addition, according to the Palm Beach Post, the chairman of Wendy’s board of directors, Nelson Peltz, raised $10 million for President Trump’s reelection campaign at a private fundraiser this past February.

So while Wendy’s hasn’t directly donated to President Trump, it might be a stretch to say they’re wholly anti-Trump. However, Wendy’s does seem to be pro-Black Lives Matter and the brand recognizes just how much they rely on Black culture for their identity, tweeting “Our voice would be nothing without Black culture. Right now, a lot of people are hurting because of blatant racism against Black People, Their voices need to be heard. Period.” Before using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag and committing to a donation of $500k to “support social justice, the youth and education in the Black community starting with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and we’ll have receipts.” Wendy’s social media account also indicated that they’d be using their platform to further amplify Black voices going forward.

We’re about putting our money where our mouth is. So here’s our money and here’s our mouth. We are committed to donating $500k to support social justice, the youth and education in the Black community starting with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and we’ll have receipts. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

Our employees and customers have spoken loud and clear. We know we have a lot more to do than a donation. We’re committed to doing the work and we hear you. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

Wendy’s does indeed owe a huge debt to Black culture; not only have they dropped a viral hip-hop-inspired mixtape, they’ve created an entire corporate identity that relies heavily on slang terms and phrases popularized and originated by black Americans. Still, as self-aware as Wendy’s is revealing itself to be, the brand is still being met with some criticism from Twitter users who aren’t down with supporting a company that donates money to congressional leaders like Mitch McConnell, who enable the President’s agenda. Check out some of the criticism below.

i have some things to say but first i would like to clarify: none of what i am about to say has to do with why i left this company, and i do not intend to disparage but rather lay out the facts so you can investigate them for yourself. https://t.co/qCJQDC8YeI — amy brown (@arb) June 4, 2020

When will you pay your workers a living wage and give them health insurance — CNN sucks (@Fishbones2017) June 4, 2020

Come morning, I'm sure I'll be blocked, but so be it. Both your franchisee and CEO contributed to Republican Campaigns, the difference being that the CEO did it through a PAC.

BLM isn't a marketing ploy. Your words are empty and misleading. Shame on you.https://t.co/Ii1lwSiHqs pic.twitter.com/Le93uIAI8a — CharNichole (@ShortbusAnarchy) June 4, 2020