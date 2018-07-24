A Company’s ‘Meat Ban’ Has Completely Freaked Out Beef Fans

Unsplash

Meat consumption, as a personal choice, has a big impact on the environment. So WeWork, in a move to reduce its carbon footprint, announced in an internal email a few weeks ago that it wouldn’t be serving meat at company events and it wouldn’t be expensing meals with meat in them. Unless you work for WeWork, a company that builds offices and digital workspaces for startups and other corporations, you probably didn’t notice. But the beef industry, and its defenders, sure did.

To be fair, the beef industry itself was fairly tongue in cheek about the whole thing. The North American Meat Institute issued I Choose Meat Dot Com to “fight meat denial” in the workplace. No, really. That’s the top of the site.

NAMI

The site suggests you hide hot dogs in banana peels and keep pork chops in your pocket, and on a more serious note, does offer nutrition data. Of course, one has to season this pro-meat propaganda with some salt and maybe a little lemon pepper. The beef industry’s more vocal supporters, however, are less amused. The Weekly Standard posted an article that seemed to think WeWork was at the vanguard of an anti-meat corporate shaming campaign, which is a bit of an odd take for a company policy WeWork doesn’t even mention on its own press website.

An op-ed for the Dallas News goes a bit further, claiming that WeWork was engaging in “tribalism” for shaming meat-eaters:

For all the lip service to diversity, corporate tribalism enforces legally acceptable homogeneity. You can’t racially discriminate, but you can use Stuff White People Like as a guide to approving expense reports. A meat ban keeps out the kind of Neanderthals who make a big deal of loving bacon.

While we have no firm data about the demographics behind the internet’s bacon mania, the jab about vegetarianism appearing on the Stuff White People Like blog is a funny one. Still, comparing not wanting to pay for burgers out of corporate funds to outright racism seems just a wee bit excessive, especially since the policy doesn’t apply to personal lunches.