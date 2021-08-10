A Beginner’s Guide To Cannabis Dabs And Dabbing

Concentrates and extracts — popularly known as “dabs” — were once solely the domain of heavy cannabis users. These days, they are heating up the marketplace (no pun intended), but have yet to fully cross into mainstream use.

Simply defined, dabs, or hash, or any other nickname is an umbrella term for any cannabis product produced through an extraction process, which often involves butane, other solvents, or simply water, heat, or pressure. Technically, the term “concentrate” is reserved for solventless substances, while “extracts” refers to the use of solvents in their creation. Either way, it all refers to the yellow-hued goopy and waxy substance that is formed from the sticky stuff on weed flowers, regardless of the process involved in separating it from the plant.

The result is a smaller amount of product that looks nothing like a plant and packs a much higher punch with the resulting level of THC, CBD, or any other cannabinoid concentrated. Finally, high heat — whether via a blow torch or an electronic method — is used to vaporize it. It’s exactly that ingestion method that has kept dabs somewhat of a niche segment in weed.

Up until the last few years, when e-rigs like the Puffco Peak came into existence and became popular, using a blow torch was the move for many dabs. Basically, it’s freebasing weed. Understandably, using a blow torch is intimidating for a lot of people, not to mention it is also high-maintenance. Combined with a much higher THC concentration than people are used to, many people are either turned off by dabbing from the outset or have a bad first experience where they get too high, then swear it off altogether. Add to that a dictionary’s worth of nicknames and technical terms, including an alphabet soup of different product terms named for different extraction methods, and dabbing can seem very daunting to newcomers.

“I feel like people can be so deterred from dabbing because people always give others globs on a hot ass nail that just fucks them up completely,” says Dean Rochford, the head lab technician for San Diego-based live rosin brand Clsics. Rochford is right. When using any kind of drug, however legal or safe to do so, a comfortable first exposure is crucial to building a fun and healthy relationship with the substance going forward.

Though I like dabbing, I save it for special occasions because I am concerned that routinely ingesting high-percentage THC products will up my tolerance too quickly. I am also a flower romanticist, and the thought of smoking a nearly unadulterated plant bud is just too much for me to shrug off. Still, many think that cannabis extracts and concentrates are the purest distillation of the plant experience, owing to its strong intoxicating effects, tastes, and smells, and they are not incorrect on that point.

But many look the other way from dabbing mostly because they don’t know much about it. It’s precisely that lack of knowledge and know-how that creates a gatekeeping culture in dabbing among the hardcore, consistent stoners and those who imbibe from time to time. It doesn’t have to be that way. So, in the spirit of democratization when it comes to cannabis intake methods, I asked industry experts to help create a helpful list of suggestions for the dab-curious, whether it’s their first time indulging in concentrates and extracts or not.