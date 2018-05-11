Imagine walking into a Hollywood boardroom in 2018 in hopes of selling a big summer comedy. It’s a classic David versus Goliath story — a crew of nebbish geeks outwits a gang of maniacal, grunting bullies. Your pitch goes well at first, until one of the execs wonders what sort of delightful hijinks ensue when the nerds and jocks face off.
You explain how the underdogs secretly film women naked, adding that they eventually sell “pies” (really just whipped cream) hiding an illegally taken photo of one of these women. The room goes silent and you pull another idea from the script.
“Also, one of the nerds has sex with a woman by wearing her boyfriend’s Halloween costume.”
The execs shift awkwardly in their seats.
“But it’s okay,” you assure everyone, “because it turns out the girl likes it.”
Is that sexual assault-filled movie getting made in 2018? I hope to god not. But thirty-five years ago that exact comedy was greenlit. In fact, it did well enough after its July 20, 1984 release to spawn sequels, a TV show, and plenty of revival talk.
Watch the movie in question — Revenge of the Nerds — today and you’re likely to cringe so hard you miss all the jokes. Having just seen it for this piece, I can say: It feels dated. That’s no surprise, it is dated. It was released the year LeBron James, Prince Harry, and Katy Perry were born. But does that mean you can’t think it’s funny? Should we push aside all the movies, books, and TV that fail to fit with our current societal norms? Do we burn Gone with the Wind and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn?
“I don’t necessarily think we need to dump our problematic past,” says Justina Ireland, a New York Times bestselling author who often speaks, writes, and Tweets about matters of race and gender in America. “I think a lot of times when we sanitize the past we overlook the bad parts and it becomes like ‘the good ol’ days’ ideology. But I do think we need to engage with the past in a way that’s realistic.”
For Ireland, that means thinking critically about art and placing it in a historical context. Though she (like many people starting conversations about creative work that fails our current cultural litmus tests) has been treated like some sort of neo-liberal killjoy, her take on what to do about our “problematic faves” is literally just a call for thoughtfulness.
“You can enjoy something and recognize that it has problems,” she explains. “Like I love buffalo chicken wings. They are not good for me. Buffalo wings are not good for anybody. No one should be eating those. But they’re so delicious, and I wanna eat them. And I wanna recognize when I eat them that they’re not good for me.”
Based on this scale, Revenge of the Nerds is a seriously over-sauced pile of wings. Of all the screwball 80s comedies, the problems are too problematic and the comedy not enduring enough for me to get over. Sometimes things fall by the wayside and for me, this movie has. Especially because I don’t remember loving it as a kid. I watched it, but it wasn’t something I quoted.
That’s not to say that I’m ready to ditch every movie with a cringey moment. There are comedies from the same era, some with similar problems, that I do want to continue enjoying — keeping in mind, as Ireland says, that “movies, they are so much a function of their day, time, year, etcetera. You can’t separate that from the movie itself.”
I think you mean well Steve, but you’d literally burn history to re-write it in a manor that makes you more comfortable (and which makes you look like a some kind of leftist hero).
What do we do about outdated articles like this in a year or two? Pretend they never existed?
Wait, wuh? There’s no way you read the article, right? Because it’s literally about how we should NOT burn history to make ourselves more comfortable. It’s 1800 words of that. So to still draw that conclusion is willfully obtuse.
It was really more 1800 words on how white people should feel embarrassed and apologize for liking things. The defense is kind of weak — “I don’t want you to go away, I just want you to change everything that you’re doing based on how I’m feeling and keep changing as my feelings change. #whitepeople #amiright”
And, um, just to point out, liberals have been removing books like Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, and Gone with the Wind from libraries for DECADES. They even started in recently on To Kill a Mockingbird, for crying out loud. It’s a little hard to say you’re not supporting censorship for Simpsons or Goonies when you are literally pointing to things that are being actively censored.
You are not asking if these films are problematic, you are stating that they are and then musing over when we should give them the axe. Having read many of your articles I know “problematic” is often used to virtue signal. I do not think Revenge of the Nerds was problematic; I saw it a few months ago. Hilarious? Nah. Full of outdated sexism racism its the patriarchy? Hardly. Thats just my opinion.
Steve, the word “white” appears 10 times (exactly) in the article. At least where you’re coming from is not mysterious.
@ak8675309
1) I’ll pay you $15 for every instance you can find of me using the word problematic outside of this article. Please give me an address. Please. ASAP. You can go back to my pre-Uproxx career. My twitter and FB feeds count too. ALL EXAMPLES ONLINE OF ME USING THE WORD “PROBLEMATIC” WHICH YOU SAY I OFTEN USE.
2) Yes, I’m white. I didn’t want to hide that, obviously. I interviewed two people for the piece who are both A) POC and B) experts on the subject. It’s very easy to say, “White people shouldn’t write about this stuff” but that often translates to “white people just don’t wrestle with this stuff” and — as I said — I think wrestling with stuff is a good, fun thing. And important.
And dude, if you don’t think it’s a little odd and cringey to look back now on a movie with a tricked rape… I’m not the one who’s going to be able to help you.
@sunny-dee neither the Goonies nor The Simpsons has been censored. The fact that you’re bringing so much of your personal baggage to this convo is why I wrote that last line.
Steve you wrestle with very safe stuff.
@sunny-dee ahhhh sorry! On second look, I see what you’re saying. I did my master’s thesis on Huck Finn. I don’t think it should be censored — but I do think it doesn’t have to be canon that every kid has to read in school. It’s loaded with a hateful word and I don’t think every teacher knows how to contextualize that. So it’s not like the book is being censored out in the world, it’s just being treated differently as part of a mandatory school curriculum.
Huckleberry Finn wasn’t removed from libraries, it was removed from curriculums. That’s the same as the difference between removing a Confederate statue from the town square, but not museums. It’s the difference between remembering our problematic past, and actively promoting it.
Sorry if you had to change your diaper again so soon from reading the word “problematic”.
Of course he would re-write it in a manor. Who wouldn’t? Manors are luxurious. Especially Wayne Manor.
@hislocal – I hope I’m reading your comment wrong, but are you suggesting that removing Huckleberry Finn from curriculums is a good thing, or that it is akin to removing Confederate statues from town squares? If so you are not helping your argument.
Removing it from the curriculum is very much akin to removing confederate statues from town squares, and both of them are very much a good thing. Knowing problematic history exists doesn’t mean it needs to be celebrated, much like knowing your dog shits doesn’t mean you want it shoved in your face.
And just in case you think you’re reading this comment wrong, yes I’m comparing conservative ideology to dog shit.
@hislocal – If you think that Huckleberry Finn is “problematic” or comparable to statutes celebrating the confederacy there is something very wrong with you. And your implicit assumption that I am conservative or would be offended by insults to conservative ideology is way off base. Normally conservatives who rail about PC culture run amok are spouting bullshit, but occasionally an idiot like you will give them ammunition with your moronic “Huckleberry Finn is like dog shit” takes.
Gee, not defensive at all. But your argument would be stronger if you could spell. Unless you’re talking about Steve re-writing it in a different mansion, the word is “manner.”
You’re not going to find much in the way of media that doesn’t age poorly over the course of multiple decades, especially when it was something like a genre movie, that’s designed to be monetized rather than pure artistic expression. That’s generally going to tap so hard into the zeitgest of a particular moment that it’s going to be tough for somebody else to pick up and understand years later. Truly timeless work is exceedingly rare.
99% of the time when we revisit something from a bygone era it’s out of a sense of nostalgia, to relive a feeling from a different time in our lives. Not because of any artistic merit the project has.
Well put. Still, some things are big-hearted enough to endure better than others. I could make the case that Three Amigos!, Goonies, and Caddyshack all hold up better than Meatballs, Revenge of the Nerds, and Sixteen Candles — part of that is that I think the former three are better movies than the latter three.
Wow, @someguy. That is an amazingly thoughtful, articulate answer. Thank you for making it.
^^what she said.
I appreciated your comment for it’s observations on the subject of this article, but also because it feels increasingly rare to see insightful, well-thought comments being made about anything online.
I think a big component of that convo is missing, especially with Apu. Looking at the artists and creators of the 80s, who largely grew up in the 50s/60s, a lot of their contact with Asian migrants were people who just arrived from their home countries. It was very easy to only see broad strokes in their characters at times because of language and cultural distance.
Then those migrants had kids who went to American schools, listened to Hip Hop, wore Jordans, and assimilated fully into American culture. Now, instead of Apu — an amazingly educated immigrant, a small business owner who never stops working, and family man with an accent — there’s Aziz who’s an entitled, rich American with a father who is portrayed in *his own show* almost identically to Apu because that’s fucking reality. Aziz’s dad is an immigrant who still speaks with his accent, works incredibly hard, and is a family man with migrant absurdity peppered in for comedic laughs.
We have to acknowledge that that transference exists whether it’s from Vito Corleone to Michael Corleone or Apu to Aziz. In the same vein Data was version of Eddie Huang as he was being assimilated. But he has his own show that addresses this.
For me, that’s a crucial component missing from that particular convo. But, again, America is really, really shitty about talking about migrants and what that means.
Not related to the bullshit sexism in the 80s. That was just shitty even then.
Yeah, the sexism thing confuses me. Aside from maybe, like, 15 year old boys, did anyone think any of that stuff was healthy or normal? I was young enough I didn’t see Pretty in Pink until the 1990s, but I remember even at the time, as a 12 year old, thinking that the romantic stuff going on in John Hughes movies was, at best, immature and really messed up.
@Zachary Johnston You pretty much stated what I would have stated. The thing about Apu is that he is a caricature, but he also has about as much nuance as anybody else in the Simpsons. My granddad didn’t speak a word of English(well, maybe /a/ word), but he survived here basically by working his ass off as a night shift security guard. While the details are different, the distinction between his life and mine is pretty glaring, and it reflects that same sort of generational transition you are describing that I think impacts most immigrant populations.
Hm, some editing fail, “While the details are different between my granddad’s life and Apu’s” was what I was trying to convey.
The most fascinating thing to me about the Apu debate is that the doc is so very nuanced and Kondabolu has such a deep affection for the show. He doesn’t even want Azaria off the job. He just wants it to evolve because they’re still making episodes and they have that power. If I had means I’d love to do a mini-doc on how misunderstood that doc was.
I also think that, like Data in The Goonies, the creators of Apu have tremendous affection for the character — which makes it a lot easier to digest than some of the aggresive sexism mentioned at the top of the piece.
Yeah, that doc has far too many opinions from people who are reacting to the logline.
I think that Kondabolu has the blind spot too though. He’s equating his reality in America and applying it to what is likely a reality for his parent’s generation. He also makes jokes about his immigrant mom in his new special. I really liked his new speical. Still, HE makes jokes about a mother that sounds not that far off Apu. And, so, that makes me wonder what he wants then?
And, yeah, I agree with @sunny-dee. I remember these movies being shitty in the 80s. Like, Animal House, from the 70s, has better (barely) sexual politics than a lot of 80s films (that were invariably trying to immiate Animal House). And I think that’s why Nerds and Meatballs all have a lot less zeitgeist purchase on the present compared to, say, Animal House or even Three Amigos! mentioned above.
@Steve Bramucci Dude I worked on the Apu doc, imagine my frustration reading the comments on stories here about it.
Thanks for the valient effort in attempting to foster intelligent discussion.
@ChompChomp cool! What was your role there? Glad you liked the piece and thanks for chiming in!
If an Apu article falls in the Uproxx forest, and no one is around to give a shit, does it still say “Thank you, come again?”
Don’t worry, at the very least Tad Trickle, kayfabe, Whatitiz73 or Mr. 8675309 up there will always be around to give a shit about these articles. Uproxx is their heroin.
@The Voice of Raisin email me and I’ll kick you the pageview numbers so you can know that there was an audience for it. steve @ uproxx.com
I think part of the problem with some of these movies and shows is that they were/are geared towards kids and teens. So if today a kid is entertained by The Simpsons or a teen can relate to a John Hughes character they may accept every other character as something that is realistic or acceptable.
As someone mentioned above, adults can look back on these films in a nostalgic sense but young people seeing it for the first time do not. Its not so much about erasing our history but perpetuating those situations and characters.
Jesus that was well put.
Do you guys honestly think teens of today watch 80s movies and think “oh so that’s acceptable”? There’s a reason only the author of the article thought that was well put. Nothing but nonsense
@Steve Bramucci –
I’m Asian and was around the target age of these movies when they came out in the theater. That the writers and/or other film’s characters had affection for the stereotyped characters did nothing for me.
I had just as many “SLEEK SHOES SLEEK SHOES” jokes thrown at me as “No more yanky my wanky…” Whoever created Data, Short Round and Takeshi can go f**k themselves with Long Duk’s Dong.
Very fair. I spoke to my Japanese cousins (raised in Oregon, where Goonies takes place) about this and they felt similarly. Your comment is exactly why I think we MUST wrestle with the past rather than just letting our memberberries rule the day.
I truly appreciate your comment. I do hope that the other people in the comments here read your note.
Yeah, the power of cinema to induce bizarre societal contexts and interactions is very real. People take a lot more than we like to admit from these characters.
Thanks Steve and thanks for overlooking that last sentence of mine. I was trying to lighten up my comment but when I looked back it reads completely differently.
I question the ability of people to properly contextualize or otherwise deal with “problematic” material. Basically, when people start applying all of the intersectional overlays, nothing is going to escape the pyre. No clear consensus exists with this, “Apu” being a good example. A single person made a documentary, undoubtedly others shared his opinions but it’s not at all clear that the majority of Indians do. Yet much of the conversation on this topic takes it for granted that because a single person had a problem with the character, a problem does in fact exist.
So when you take all the intersectional overlays; gender, sexuality, race, religion, economic status, disabilities (there are many others), and then set the precedent that a single person’s opinion on any subject matter can torpedo it, well that’s a bit of a problem.
A standard is being set by which almost no piece of art or entertainment will be able to pass. And this is going to come back and bite a lot of the people who think they’re being progressive at the moment.
Art is art. If it speaks to you, if it makes you think, if it gives you some sort of feeling, if it brings something out of you, it’s art.
Revenge of the Nerds was strictly made for teenagers/college people. Strictly made for people that are very hormonal and not yet reaching full maturity. Not only was it made for that, it was made to be a fun little movie. Not a movie to be taken seriously in anything. Sure, “treat nerds as fellow human beings as well as everyone else, no matter your color, choice of sexual partners, etc” was part of the moral story in the movie. But not everything has to be dissected thinking their is more to this film than what their actually is.
Is it still funny? No. It never was seen as funny to most adults back then, so if you are an adult now, should be no surprise that it is no longer funny to you now. It wasn’t a “Animal House” type film.
As for Caddyshack. It wasn’t well received when it first was released. It gained a following later on. A great example of generational differences in thinking. I’m about 34, and I am not afraid to admit that Caddyshack is nowhere near one of the best comedy films I’ve ever seen. Their are just a few memorable moments of comedy when Rodney Dangerfield was first introduced, and Bill Murray with his ad-lib quips. Outside of that, the film is a bit “meh.”
As for Sixteen Candles, I never really seen the movie the whole way through. To me, it was for females to enjoy growing up with. So I have no comment about that one.
Goonies? Who the hell would have a problem with Goonies? Honestly. I mean the only problem this movie has for some individuals is if its just basically a movie that doesn’t come across as any good to them, or can’t stand certain scenes that don’t make sense with the film as a whole, and wondering why Captain One-Eyed Willy would do such a thing. Outside of that, i have no idea why people would have a problem. Yes, that includes Data.
Yes, people today just hate seeing stereotyped characters nowadays. I don’t know why though. If you actually explore around the country, and even outside this country, you literally see people that live that stereotypical lifestyle. It exists. Why doesn’t anyone have a problem with the way football jocks are presented in a lot of movies? In particular when a movie is based on a “nerd” or “outcast.” Football players in movies are used quite a bit stereotypically. Why? Well…because A LOT of football players in real life in high school live up to that stereotypical lifestyle. And we know this because a lot of us has experienced this, and thats why a lot of these movies are relatable and enjoyable.
But in real life though, most nerds, outcasts, bullied people never get that happy ending. Some lose their lives, some go through life scarred, and some actually are able to simply move on and find a way to get over it and live a normal happy life.
Movies are made strictly for us to escape. To enjoy. And if a movie doesn’t make us happy, or makes us enjoy ourselves while watching, that’s just simply on us, the viewers own opinion and feelings. Two things that the creators of these movies are not responsible for. I’m sorry.
They are especially, not responsible about making a movie or TV show for that matter and think and wonder what people that are born 10-20 years later would think and say about their product. That’s just insane.
Here is a better idea – GET OVER YOURSELF!!!!! Things which do not agree with your overly PC ideal are not problematic except that they fly in the face of what you think everyone else should agree with – namely YOU. The real problem is that you and you’re ilk have absolutely no sense of humor whatsoever. I tried to find it on YouTube but without success however a few years ago I saw a film of an audience reaction to a test screening of Airplane from 1980. You know that scene where I am sure you were fauxfended (my word, it means fake offended since you are not really offended but you think you are supposed to be) that 2 black guys were talking jive? Well, the audience footage shows quite a few black men and women in the audience…..wait for it….. LAUGHING!! You see, they get it. It is not offensive if you don’t take offense. Guess what, that scene were people were lining up (including those 2 black guys from earlier) to beat and slap the hysterical woman? Again, panning the crowd, WOMEN were laughing!!! Now, this is the part where you just say that those people weren’t “woke” or some other stupid term you use but the bottom line is that these people were enjoying themselves, NOT looking to be offended. You might want to try that as it would make life more enjoyable but then of course you wouldn’t be a victim anymore which would pretty much destroy your entire identity.
if i could give you a physical high five i would. So here is a thoughtful high five for ya bud.
\W/
@Amzingred @deitydeity the word offended is nowhere in the article. You are the offended one. I’m fine and so is any intelligent person thinking about this issue. No one is triggered. No one is calling for censorship.
YOU got triggered.
YOU got angry about something in culture you didn’t like (this piece).
YOU were offended.
We’re all fine up here where the goddamn oxygen is acting like adults and talking about how interesting it is that things that once felt fine can seem different decades later.
To be clear: In this scenario, you are the triggered snowflake.
@deitydeity Here’s the thing about Airplane– Airplane was insanely self aware satire. That scene with the slapping was sending up the ridiculous “slap the hysterical woman” cliche from 40s and 50s cinema(not that it really ended then). In context, it was _presented_ as being open for ridicule. So yeah– it’s a funny movie and, you know what, it holds up reasonably well. There’s a difference between this and, say, Al Jolson’s blackface routines. That shit just doesn’t hold up to modern sensibilities.
All this is to say: this shit is nuanced. Nobody’s claiming that liking the Simpsons means you’re a racist. If you want to join the conversation, present a goddamn opinion rather than going ad hominem.
Steve man, be bigger than this ffs:
“To be clear: In this scenario, you are the triggered snowflake”.
@ak8675309 It’s the obvious response to his comment. To read the piece above as if a bunch of libtards want to ruin movies for everyone is silly. But let’s stay focused::: you were going to track down how many times across my 20 year career I’ve used the word “problematic” in print or online besides this piece and be paid good money for all of them.
Man, you literally come to this site to throw your pettyness around and act like a boil. I’m not ready to be schooled by you on what being the bigger man looks like. It’s outside my current purview. Intellectualize these issues in an interesting way and I’m happy to respond.
@wordweary beautifully put. Thanks for adding your voice to the convo.
Steve I was virtually drawn to this site like a fly by the decay of interesting ENTERTAINMENT articles (during the first season of True Detective, this site was a fucking blast) to the endless Trump garbage which apparently someone put the kaibosh on thank the lord. As such I refrain from “going there”, but perhaps for balance you are no doubt familiar with the utter poison spewed by regulars such as Al, Bitterpeace, Iron Mike etc. Poison isn’t specific to a political ideology, but don’t learn that from me!
You should be ready to be schooled at all times by anyone you meet, holmes.
You do a better-than-average job of putting yourself into your articles, and you don’t get the prime cuts like fifty Thanos stoires a week, and professionally I have alot of respect for this. Unlike you, I am willing to learn from anyone, including yourself.
Despite your unwillingness to hear what I’m saying, I will lay it out flat: it’s very easy to go from “I’m looking at it this way” aka your articles to “you’re a snowflake” aka let’s fight!
I’m not fighting with ya. Being over sensitive about Goonies thirty years later seems ridiculous but I repeat: You are not authoring stories about fucking Thanos and should be proud; you pick a target and do your homework and it shows. I just see you above calling anyone “snowflake”. Asshole that I am, I do a very good job of not resulting to name calling. I do not expect you to learn anything here from me.
@ak8675309 happy to learn from you when you take the time to share like you did there. That’s not the tenor or pitch that you started at. But I dig this. Really, we just want to start positive convos… but I gotta tell you: When I write 1800 words on how we don’t want to sanitize everything that’s dated and that point is underscored literally every paragraph and then the first comments accuse us of exactly that… if feels deflating. I appreciate you coming back to this to share your more complete thoughts. As for the snowflake thing, that was someone who cursed at me multiple times about an article which he/she clearly didn’t read. I SHOULD be bigger than kicking an insult off of that… but I don’t know that I am.
(Also, I was trying to illustrate that, in that scenario, the commenter had become what he hated).
Nah, Steve, fuck those guys. Their comments are idiotic bullshit.
I see steve that you not once tried to respond to my own comments on the issue. But thats ok. I understand why.
Even more interesting thing is that you think i used the word offended here. Not once did I type “offended” anywhere.
@Amzingred clearly I’m responding to the comment at the top of the thread, which you also respnded to. What do you want my response on? I’m happy to give it.
What’s wrong with Data again? Jonathan Ke Quan really had a strong accent. Is it the gadgets? As a kid i always equated that to a Q from James Bond thing. They even played the Bond theme music to accompany his actions in the movie. He was the smart inventor of the group.
The worst thing in Goonies is the constant humiliation of the fat white kid. Somehow that got missed though. Oh yeah, and the chained up, disfigured, tortured, mentally challenged man failed to get mentioned as well. I guess that stuff was ok though?!
F’in people these days!
Again (literally for the 20th time), no one is saying it’s “wrong” — people are saying it’s a product of its time that makes us feel differently now, through the long lens of retrospection. Read @macguffin’s comment above. See what he has to say? But also remember: This is an article where we think about things and discuss them. If you felt like anyone on earth wants to remove The Goonies, you’re not reading the piece.
I never said you’re suggesting we remove Goonies. I’m saying nothing about Data in Goonies should change from the lens of 2018. For every Macguffin out there I believe there are kids like me that wanted to be Data. Quan spoke that way, he wasn’t playing it up like Dong in 16 Candles nor followed by a Gong sfx everytime he appeared on screen. I understand the premise of your article and agree with some of it. I’m simply saying Data is not in the group you’re lumping him into.
PS I’m a huge fan of your stuff. Keep it up!
Thanks man!
@RoberTron5000 thanks for clarifying! And though I’ve heard some people (many of whom are my own Japanese blood relatives) feel strange about things like “booty traps” v. “booby traps” etc, I certainly don’t feel like the joke deliberarely punches down, like say, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
I also do think that it’s okay for accents to be funny (if we aren’t hitting/ confirming hurtful stereotypes or tropes or, as I said, punching down.)
I used to spend a lot of time in Nicaragua, speaking Spanish, and they had a freaking field day with my accent. But it was well-meaning and that makes a huge difference. Thanks for making me think extra deep about that bit.
@RoberTron5000 , I do agree that Data belongs in a different category. Like Steve said, it seems more affectionate. But I caught a lot of flack for it regardless.
I’m glad you had a better experience than I did. Hopefully mine was in the minority. No pun intended.
@Steve Bramucci Jesus, I almost brought up the Mickey Rooney Breakfast at Tiffany’s thing instead of Al Jolson in my prior comment. I remember seeing that as a kid more than 30 years ago and thinking it was amazingly awful.
It really sucks when my job gets in the way of commenting on the internet. looks like I missed the boat on this one
Still PLENTY of time for you @Fartakiss. This one has some commenting life to it!
@Fartakiss This one escalated faster than they usually do here.
Reads article, notes that it makes vaild points, watches gonnies on dvd
+1
I love Goonies. Top 5 nostalgic movies for me.
I saw Goonies on the big screen at a midnight movie at a local 2nd run theater a few years back. One of the better nostalgia rushes I’ve ever had.
I enjoyed reading this.
I’m struck by the knee-jerk reactions that seem to come with pieces like this — they tend to tell on themselves. When I first began writing, I was combative with editors, but after a time I realized that this was because I was a) lazy and b) not confident in my writing.
White creative guys have been so used to praise and easy acceptance that they lash out or dismiss any judgment out of hand. (See above.)
It’s far better to take criticism of your work — especially from perspectives you might have failed to consider — and allow it to inform your next movie/album/book/show than to become defensive. It’s certainly harder, but likely will produce better work, which is kind of what everyone is after ultimately.
This is a world class comment and I agree with it. It’s also something I have a lot to learn about — as you can see by how resistant I am to much of the critique that I receive above.
Taking criticism of your work is hard, but it’s hugely important. Getting my head out of my ass ‘back in the day’ was hugely important not just to my own writing but to my overall career. In mild defense of white creative guys, EVERYBODY has this problem, though, at least in my own experience at an extremely diverse college’s creative writing program.
@Steve Bramucci It’s hard, man, especially when it’s just random people in the comments and not in a more structured environment. You’ve consistently shown yourself to be thoughtful and aware of potential blindspots — that’s so much further along than most people ever get. To make this less glowing, I will say that I sometimes disagree with your cooking methods. Rabble, rabble.
@wordweary Oh, definitely wasn’t saying it’s only a white guy thing — being a creative person of any color/gender/orientation etc. and putting it out there for even one other person is to make yourself vulnerable. I just think that we tend to encounter far less day-to-day friction than other groups out there, so we’re not as prepared for the review.
@Pedernales Fair enough– I could buy the thesis, I guess I just saw the problem manifest itself for the whole rainbow, so I didn’t really evaluate if there was a difference of degree.
So what you are saying is that “white people” are NEVER stereotyped? That today’s generation NEVER stereotypes the typical 80’s styles, 80’s movies, and 90’s style and 90’s movies? That this generation NEVER comes up with a certain type of person dressed in a certain way when the word “gnarly” pops in there head?
See how white gothic kids are usually stereotyped in movies? See how white nerds are always portrayed to look like in movies? When you think of a person that lives up to a nerd, do you not come up immediately with a person wearing glasses??
We even stereotype society of today with the obsession of social media and going to the extremes with it in movies.
In another 20 years, you are going to then deal with that generation taking a big giant dump on this generation of how “this generation has become superior to how they viewed and did things in movies, society etc. in the late 2000s”
Man i am definitely looking forward to that moment while i am an old fuck rocking in my chair without no care in the world simply waiting to meet my maker as i come to the realization that everything in life is really just one big amazing joke.
You really don’t see how you give yourself away, do you?
@ThisArticleIsShit I’d like to know what he’s ‘giving away’?
Great article, Steve. A good read honestly. I think my biggest observation coming out of this that a lot of your argument leans on the whole “white male-ness” of it all. We’ve been seeing a lot of PoC recently come up against “PC Culture” or “SJWs” or whatever, and I’m trying to find their place in discussions like this. Does the “progessive” person of color control the narrative? It feels very easy to blame the white man for these issues, but i think the people of color that are speaking against this sort of thing get lost in the shuffle
I can only hope to live long enough for someone to ask the same question about %90 shit being considered “Art” now.
Let’s to the party, but I would add this…
At the end of the day it is all personal. You take things as you do when you are first exposed because of where you are. Part of that may have to do with where society is as well. The experience is personal, whether good or bad.
The biggest takeaway I got is that I should go back and rewatch some films or shows so I can conclude on what my opinion is now vs 20-30 yrs ago.
Late to the party…fucking Uproxx and your no edit button.
*I got is that I should go back and rewatch some films or shows so I can conclude on what my opinion is now vs 20-30 yrs ago.* — AGREED! But only if that’s fun. Movies aren’t an a school project and I wasn’t trying to suggest that
This article explains a lot of uproxxs issues. Steve you make me glad I’m not American.
Because of which sentence? What irked you?
All of the self hate. Time won’t be kind to this mindset. It’s pretty much pathetic.
@Greg Hardy Fan Club but where are you rading self-hate? Because I’m examining things? Why does “thinking about some shit” equal “self hate” to you?
Don’t play dumb, it’s very clear what parts. And if you are calling for change how can it just be “thinking about some shit”.
@Greg Hardy Fan Club I’m also glad you’re not American. Greg Hardy fan? A piece of trash who beats up women. Good name. You are a bright light i’m sure.
First off, thanks, Steve for trying to inject some nuance and a call for critical thinking into a debate that rarely leaves room for such things. Any time race (or depiction thereof) comes up, people are automatically triggered in one direction or another (both left and right are guilty of this, and the extremes of both sides are equally wrong for different reasons). A touch of rationality and independent thought is sorely needed.
In that spirit, though, I’d suggest that the left (and it’s really only heard on the left, the right uses less…savoury…terms) STOP using “people of colour” or, even worse, “POC.” Two big reasons:
1) Lumping all non-white people into one group inherently creates an antagonistic division between non-white people and white people. It helps foster the ‘us vs. them’ mentality that fuels so much of the animosity we see today. You’re right to suggest that white men are on the defensive, but there’s more to it than the fact white men are losing their traditional control over the narrative — I reckon that many white men feel attacked simply for being white men because the division between white and non-white is literally drawn along colour lines (in an inversion on the now less-dominant power dynamic that tends to go unrecognized as a division along colour lines). If the goal is inclusiveness, nothing is achieved by separating two groups in this fashion. In my opinion, the dream is MLK Jr.’s — to judge on the content of character instead of any other criteria; creating a uniform block of non-white people (more below) serves more to reinforce division than create a mentality in which everyone is judged on their own merits.
2) It creates a uniform block of non-white people. This disregards the significant cultural differences between even those of the same colour (a Pakistani and an Indian may be the same colour but would likely have some pretty harsh words about being considered the ‘same’). If the intention is to draw focus to the differing perspectives that diverse cultures, races, etc. have to offer, labelling everyone who isn’t white under one catch-all prima facie defeats this goal. I think it’s ignorant at best, and intentionally disrespectful at worst, to label a new immigrant from Thailand under the same banner as a third generation American with Somalian lineage. If the only thing we consider about them is their non-whiteness, we aren’t REALLY paying attention to their different experiences and perspectives.
At the same time, it lumps every white person into one group, ignoring similarly divergent experiences. Just as a Pakistani and an Indian may be brown, and Irish person and an English person may both be white, but would likely be offended by being considered the same simply because of their skin colour. This uniformity of “white” also ignores that “whiteness” is a social construct — people that are now considered “white” (and, therefore ‘part of the problem’ by many) have endured historic oppression and racism (Italian and Polish immigrants for just a couple examples), but this is…whitewashed…over because they are not “people of colour.”
Ultimately, this type of ‘branding’ only serves to reinforce the perception that there is a tribalistic, diametric conflict between two sides with no room for compromise or shades of grey. I know that’s not the idea behind the term, but it’s an unintended consequence that I don’t think many people who use it really consider (that said, I do think there are people who use it very intentionally in this fashion).
Hope you give this some thought. Until then, keep trying to be a raindrop of rationality in an ocean of hysteria. Even if I don’t necessarily agree with you on everything, I appreciate that you’re trying to champion some independent thinking.
Will circle back to comment further — but I agree with much of this and deeply appreciate you bringing so much thought to it!
I’m white. I’m male. And I don’t have any idea about what kind of privilege I’m supposed to have gotten. Where I grew up, I was made fun of for trying to play basketball with people who had different skin color than me. It took a few years for me to be accepted. And I earned it. Not everyone who is white has privilege. People who are rich have privilege. Skin color has nothing to do with it. Skin color should have nothing to do with anything. Anybody who disagrees with that isn’t worth talking to. When you have to support your family through your high school years because your dad didn’t work the entire time, when you have to go to a crap college so your mom can afford to send your younger sisters to college, then you can talk about white privilege. It’s not skin color privilege, it’s rich people privilege. And yes, I know I’m an outlier, but that doesn’t make it any less wrong for you to say I’m privileged. I’m not. I’ve never been. And I never will be.
“Anybody who disagrees with that isn’t worth talking to”
being ignorant and stubborn is no way to go through life, son. When you grow up you’ll realize how dumb you were as a kid. Let’s all hope that happens soon
No, you’re not an outlier. You’re just ignoring, intentionally or not, the privilege that white skins bestows on you. You can walk out of the door every day not worrying–not even thinking about, being profiled or being shot down in the street, because of your skin color. There are a dozen instances just recently where black people were profiled and hassled because of their skin, because some bigoted or fearful dolt thought they were in the wrong place or didn’t belong. Or played golf too friggin’ slow. Get over yourself and have a thought.
I don’t get dissecting a movie from 1984 by leftist 2018 standards. We are talking about fiction. Does it have top adhere to a societal standard if its intentionally being over the top? I’m not advocating racism or rape but this type of judgement from 30 year old films, or any other type of art, seems a waste of time and effort.
I think it mostly IS a waste of effort, if the conversation stays centered on those things. But I guess my broader point would be… thinking about these things in retrospect widens our lens and helps us think critically about race and gender in general.
thanks for clarifying that you aren’t pro-rape