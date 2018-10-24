What To Do In Italy For The First-Time Traveler

10.24.18 2 hours ago

Unsplash

Italy is one place we all dream of spending time. The deeply local and delicious foods, the bitter drinks, copious wine, idyllic villages, bustling cities, rolling hills, alpine peaks, and sun-soaked islands make for one hell of a vacation destination. Plus, the country is about the size of Arizona. So it’s big, but not so big that you can’t pack a lot into a two-week trip.

Look, let’s not pretend a trip to Italy isn’t about eating and drinking first and foremost. Yes, there’s great historical architecture, UNESCO sites, world-renowned art around every corner, and so much more. But come on, it’s the food, wine, and Campari that draws us all to the streets of Bologna, Rome, Naples and beyond. The dining in Italy is legendary. Add in thousands of wine regions and a deep bar culture with local spirits and you have a unique food and drink experience that’s second to none in this world.

Let’s dive into some can’t-miss spots if a first trip to Italy is on your travel radar.

Basic phrases:

Ciao (hello)
Grazie (thank you)
Quanto? (how much)
Mi scusi (excuse me)
Mi dispiace (sorry)
Per favore (please)
Non capisco (I don’t understand)
Parla inglese? (Do you speak English?)
uno, due, tre, quattro, cinque, sei, sette, otto, nove, dieci (one through ten)

Average Exchange Rate: $1USD = 0.85€

