It’s late summer and our last round of vacation plans are… well, that depends. Plenty of destinations feel quite safe. Others are a little more debatable. Many overseas adventures are going to have to wait, again. As always, it’s crucial to remind ourselves that our safety and the safety of other travelers and people living in the communities we visit are the primary concerns. “I want to have an adventure” just doesn’t cut it anymore. To keep you up to date, we’re listing the countries that are currently open to American travelers and the safety precautions they have in place. Don’t see a country on this list? They’re probably not permitting American travelers under any circumstances.

Albania Albania is open to American travelers regardless of vaccine status with no test required to enter. However, note that between the hours of 12AM and 6 AM, restricted public movement is enforced, and all theaters, cultural performances, and conferences must have a reduced capacity of 30%. Facemasks are mandatory. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Anguilla Anguilla is completely open to fully vaccinated individuals. Social distancing measures and enhanced safety protocols are being implemented countrywide. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Antigua and Barbuda All arriving passengers to Antigua and Barbuda must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within seven days of their flight. Fully vaccinated individuals with a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to stay at bio-safe certified accommodation. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated visitors must quarantine for 14 days at a Covid-19 certified lodging at their own expense. Facemasks are mandatory at certain businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Armenia Travelers entering Armenia must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival or a certificate of vaccination dated at least 14 days before entering the country. People non-compliant will be isolated for 14 days. Enhanced safety measures like facemasks and social distancing are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Austria Fully vaccinated Americans may enter the country freely. Non-vaccinated travelers will have to present a PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or proof of past infection within the last 90 days from arrival. Facemasks and social distancing measures are in place across the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Bahamas The Bahamas is open to fully vaccinated American travels, with no quarantine in place. All travelers entering the Bahamas must present a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival, even vaccinated individuals. Some facemasks and social distancing measures are in place at certain businesses and activities. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Bangladesh All travelers entering Bangladesh must present a negative test taken within 72 hours of their flight departure time. Arriving passengers must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Mask wearing and social distancing measures are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Barbados All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must arrive with a negative PCR test taken within three days of arrival. All visitors will be required to quarantine at government-approved quarantine properties at their own expense. Enhanced safety measures are in place throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Belarus US citizens may visit Belarus for no longer than 30 days and must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Land borders are currently closed to U.S. citizens. Enhanced safety measures are in place throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Belgium Currently, the United States is considered a “red zone” nation by Belgium. Quarantine is mandatory for all travelers arriving from “Red Zone” nations, so while Belgium is technically open, it’s not really open for US travelers. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Belize Testing is required to enter Belize, even for individuals fully vaccinated. The country currently has no quarantine measures for arriving travelers, but facemasks and social distancing measures are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Bermuda All arriving visitors must apply for and complete the Bermuda COVID-19 Travel Authorization form 3 days prior to arriving in Bermuda. Vaccinated travelers must take a new Covid-19 test upon arrival and during day four and day 10 of travel in Bermuda. Non-vaccinated travelers must quarantine for 14 days at a Quarantine Hotel upon arrival. Other enhanced safety measures are in place, such as mask-wearing. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Bolivia All arriving travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to departure to Bolivia. All travelers are required to quarantine for 10 days. Travelers must also submit a signed statement of “location of stay” within Bolivia. Enhanced safety measures are in place at most businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Bosnia and Herzegovina All US visitors with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within the last 48 hours may enter Bosnia and Herzegovina with no restrictions. Fully vaccinated or people who have recovered from COVID-19 are not required to take a test and no quarantine measures are currently in place. Mask wearing is required at most businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Botswana US travelers hoping to visit Botswana will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from the last 72 hours before departure. Visitors without the negative test result or those showing Covid-19 symptoms will have to quarantine for a full 14 days at their own expense. Currently, there is no quarantine measure in place, but enhanced safety measures are being implemented throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Brazil Travelers entering Brazil must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to Brazil. Currently, there are no quarantine measures in place and travelers may stay up to 90 days. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

British Virgin Islands Travelers entering the British Virgin Islands must submit a negative COVID-19 test taken five days before arrival. Travelers will be tested on arrival and must quarantine for four days. Travelers will retest on day four. Some enhanced safety measures are in place across the islands. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Bulgaria Bulgaria currently has no quarantine measure but requires all unvaccinated travelers to provide a negative Covid-19 test before entry. Exemptions exist for fully vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection. Enhanced safety measures across the country are in place, such as social distancing and mask wearing. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Canada Canada is now open to all fully vaccinated US travelers. Testing is required upon entry to the country. Mask mandates and social distancing measures are in place at most businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Colombia Colombia’s borders are open. No testing or quarantine is required, which frankly, seems terrifying. Some mobility restrictions in the country are put in place and all travelers must fill out a Check-Mig form and wear a mask at all times. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Côte d’Ivoire Travelers visiting the Ivory Coast must fill out a travel declaration (which comes with fees) and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within five days of arrival. All travelers are encouraged to quarantine. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Costa Rica Costa Rica is welcoming all travelers arriving by air and sea. Visitors must first complete a digital Health Pass 72 hours before boarding and purchase mandatory health insurance to cover quarantine accommodations. International insurance must cover at least $50,000 in medical expenses. Vaccinated individuals may enter without a travel insurance policy. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Croatia A negative COVID-19 PCR test is required to enter Croatia. Exemptions exist for fully vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection. Enhanced safety measures are in place across the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Czech Republic The Czech Republic is now open to US travelers. All arriving travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test or take one upon arrival, but no quarantine measure is currently in place. Those awaiting negative test results must self-isolate until they receive their results. Facemasks and other safety measures like social distancing are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Denmark The United States is currently under “Yellow” status which required all travelers to be tested after entry into the country. Travelers will then be giving a Corona Passport which you’ll have to present in order to do a lot of activities in the country, like visiting a restaurant. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Dominica Dominica is open with very few requirements for entry. You can enter the country without presenting a negative Covid-19 test but ports of entry will perform aleatory breath tests. Those who present a vaccination card or a negative test will not be subjected to the breath test. Passengers with Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated and authorized locations. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Dominican Republic Upon arrival, visitors of the Dominican Republic will be subjected to a breath test. Vaccinated individuals and those with a negative test result from the last 72 hours are exempt from this requirement. Visitors are expected to wear masks where required. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Dubai Travelers over the age of 12 must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure. Additional quarantines may be in place. Mask wearing and social distancing measures apply. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Dutch Carribbean Islands Aruba All travelers entering the country must take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival. Those flying via JetBlue will be given the option of an at-home saliva test before boarding. Enhanced safety measures across the country are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Bonaire All visitors must complete a Public Health Department declaration form at least 48 hours before departure. Before checking in, travelers must present the health declaration and the result of a coronavirus test or vaccination certificate. Enhanced safety measures like facemasks and social distancing are in place across the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Curaçao All travelers from the United States must complete a digital immigration card online before departure. You also must print and fill out the Passenger Locator Card 48 hours before departure, show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours before arrival, and carry a printout of both everywhere on the island.

On the third day of your trip, you’ll be subjected to an Antigen test at a local laboratory. Enhanced safety measures are in place across the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Saba Travelers hoping to visit Saba must receive approval before arrival and fill out an EHAS entry application. All travelers must also include a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure, as well as include your vaccine status. For the most up-to-date info visit here. St. Marteen Travelers arriving from the US must complete a health authorization application, provide health insurance to cover Covid-19 costs. Part of the health authorization application includes a negative COVID-19 PCR test result or proof of vaccination. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Ecuador All travelers entering the country over the age of three must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no later than three days before entering the country as well as present your Covid-19 vaccination card completed at least two weeks before arrival. Those who have previously tested positive for Covid-19 can present a medical certificate confirming your recovery and good health standing instead of a vaccination card. Those who present Covid-19 symptoms upon arrival will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine of ten days if they end up testing positive. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Egypt All visitors over the age of two must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before their departure flight. Those two test positive for COVID-19 while in Egypt will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Wearing a mask is mandatory here, if you’re caught without a mask indoors you may be subjected to immediate fines or prosecution. All large gatherings in the country and canceled and restaurants are operating at 50% capacity. For the most up-to-date info visit here. France France is open to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated Americans. Vaccinated travelers must bring proof of vaccination and give a sworn statement that they’re symptom-free. Non-vaccinated travelers will have to arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure and give a sworn statement that they are symptom-free and haven’t been in contact with anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Keep in mind that vaccination status is a requirement for entry to a lot of French establishments, so if you’re not vaccinated, you’re pretty much not wanted in France. Enhanced safety measures are in place at all businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

French Polynesia Vaccinated travelers must register for the ETIS platform as well as supply a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure. Vaccinated travelers must also complete and print a sworn statement, as well as travel at all times with their vaccination card. Unvaccinated travelers will need authorization to enter the country, which can be granted through an administrative application, which includes stating a compelling reason for travel, a printed and signed sworn statement, and a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure. Safety measures such as facemasks and social distancing are currently in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Georgia Travelers wishing to visit Georgia must present proof of vaccination as well as present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival. On your third day in Georgia, you must undergo an additional PCR test at your own expense. Mask mandates and other safety measures are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Germany If you’re traveling to Germany you’ll need to complete a digital registration form which includes proof of vaccination. If you fail to include vaccination status, you’ll have to remain isolated for ten days at your home. This is a really roundabout way of saying, if you’re not vaccinated, don’t come, unless you live in Germany or have an important reason for entering the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Ghana If you plan on visiting Ghana, all travelers over the age of two must provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the day of travel. You can also show proof of having recovered from COVID-19, but currently, there are no exceptions to testing being made for fully vaccinated travelers. Safety measures are in place across the country, bring your mask! For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Greece Travelers heading to Greece will have to fill out a Passenger Locator Form as well as be fully vaccinated. Testing before travel is encouraged by not required. For entry into Greek nightclubs, bars, or restaurants you’ll need to present your full vaccination certificate. Masks are also required at most businesses throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Grenada Grenada is now open to American travelers but requires quite a bit of hoop-jumping if you want to enter. American travelers over the age of two must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, as well as fill out a Pure Safe Travel Certificate. Travelers must also obtain a confirmed reservation at a government approached accommodation. A second COVID-19 test must be taken on day five of your trip. All testing is at the cost of the traveler. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Guatemala All travelers arriving in Guatemala must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival, as well as proof of vaccination that is older than two weeks from travel date, or health records stating you’ve recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel. Enhanced safety measures are in place across the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Honduras Honduras is now opened to American travelers, though all arriving travelers must bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at most 72 hours prior to arrival and fill out an online precheck health form. Full vaccination or proof of COVID-19 recovery may be submitted in place of a negative test result. Businesses in Honduras are operating at 50% capacity. Facemasks and other safety measures are currently in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Iceland All travelers hoping to visit Iceland must fill out a pre-registration form before departure, as well as bring a negative PCR test result during boarding that is no older than 72 hours. Fully vaccinated passengers must also bring a negative test result taken no later than 72 hours before departure. Facemasks are required on public transit and at some businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Ireland The Republic of Ireland requires all US travelers to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure. You’ll also need to bring a non-digital COVID certificate showing your proof of vaccination. Facemasks and social distancing measures are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Jamaica Travelers from the United States (12 and older) must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result at least three days prior to their departure date for Jamaica. All travelers must also fill out an application to obtain official travel authorization from Jamaica. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Israel All travelers entering Israel must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure time. This rule applies to vaccinated and recovered travelers. Travelers will also need to fill out an entry statement form 24 hours before departure to Israel. Face masks are required on all public transit and in certain businesses. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Italy Italy is open to travelers from the United States with few restrictions. People entering the country will need to show either proof of vaccination, a certificate of recovery, or a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before entering the country. Mandatory facemasks and other social distancing measures are currently in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Kenya Kenya is open to all US travelers who can provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their arrival date. You may also show proof of vaccination or recovery instead of taking a test. Kenya currently has a 10 PM curfew enforced country-wide, as well as a 7:00 pm curfew in zones deemed COVID-19 hotspots. Facemasks are required on all public transportation and in certain public spaces. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Lithuania Lithuania is welcoming all fully vaccinated American travelers. Facemasks are required on all public transit. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Luxembourg Travelers hoping to visit Luxembourg must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken with 72 hours of travel. Fully vaccinated Americans and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are exempt from testing requirements. The country currently has no curfew and restaurants and cafes are permitted to stay open until 1:00 AM. Facemasks and social distancing measures are currently in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Maldives All travelers visiting the Maldives will need to arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of their arrival. Facemasks are required in many but not all of the island’s activities. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Mexico Mexico’s border with the United States is technically still closed to tourists but travelers may fly into the country with few restrictions. All arriving passengers must present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken with three days of travel. Some exceptions are being made for travelers entering the country through the land borders, and travelers exiting Mexico and returning to the US may travel freely across the border. Enhanced safety measures are being implemented in some states. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Monaco Monaco’s borders are open to fully vaccinated Americans. Those not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Masks and social distancing measures are in place countrywide. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Montenegro Montenegro’s borders are now open to American tourists but travelers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their departure. Mandatory mask-wearing and other safety measures are currently in place countrywide. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Morocco Travelers entering Morroco must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before flight date. Testing is not waived for fully vaccinated or recovered travelers. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Nambia Travelers must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival date. Masks and social distancing measures are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Nepal All travelers above the age of five must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours before departure. Those visiting the Kathmandu Valley will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine upon arrival. Few restrictions exist in the country, though some businesses are operating under limited hours. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Netherlands If you’re hoping to visit Amsterdam or anywhere else in the Netherlands you’ll need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result or proof of full vaccination or recovery. As of June 26th, group size restrictions are in place, but facemasks aren’t required in most situations. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Nicaragua Travelers must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no later than 72 hours before departure. Mask mandates and social distancing measures are in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. North Macedonia All airline passengers arriving from the United States will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days of travel. Testing exceptions will be made for fully vaccinated travelers as well as those who have successfully recovered from COVID-19. Currently, all COVID restrictions in North Macedonia have been lifted. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Panama Panama requires all travelers to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no later than 72 hours before flight. All travelers must also fill out an Electronic Health Affidavit. Face masks are required in all public spaces for all locals and visitors. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Peru All travelers to Peru must provide a negative COVID-19 molecular or antigen test taken within 72 hours of travel. Double facemasks are required to entering many establishments like shopping centers, markets, and other crowded spaces. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Poland All travelers over the age of two must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test (antigen or PCR) taken within 72 hours of travel. Face coverings are required at most businesses, which are currently operating above 50% capacity. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Portugal Travelers over the age of 12 will need to present a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours before boarding, or a Rapid Antigen Test taken 48 hours before burning. All travelers must also fill out a passenger locator card before departure to the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Romania Americans over the age of three arriving in Romania must quarantine for 14 days regardless of vaccination status. There are no testing requirements for entering the country. Mask mandates and other increased safety measures are being implemented throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Rwanda Rwanda is now open to travelers who can present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Most of Rwanda’s tourist attractions are fully open with enhanced safety protocols. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Russia To enter Russia — which the US embassy cautions against — travelers must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel. Some regions of Russia require tourists to show proof of vaccination to enter. Mandatory mask requirements are in place for crowded spaces. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia has allowed travelers to enter the country with a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel. All travelers will be subjected to quarantine unless fully vaccinated. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Senegal All US travelers over the age of 2 are allowed to enter Senegal with a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within three days of their arrival. Social distancing and mask mandates are in place at all public places, including restaurants, casinos, private beaches, and sporting events. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Serbia Serbia is open to all US travelers who can present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their arrival. No curfew or business restrictions are currently in place in Serbia. Masks are required in most public settings. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Seychelles The Seychelles are now open to all US travelers over the age of two who can show proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure. All travelers must have valid health insurance to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses and apply for travel authorization online. Vaccinated individuals are subjected to the same requirements. A countrywide curfew of 11 PM is currently in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Slovenia Slovenia is fully open to vaccinated Americans and those who present health records indicating that they’ve recovered from Covid-19. All airline passengers over the age of two must provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their departure flight. Face masks are required indoors and some public spaces are operating at half capacity. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

South Africa South Africa is finally open to American tourists! All travelers over the age of two must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure. Currently, a curfew of 10 PM is in place and many establishments require masks. For the most up-to-date info visit here. South Korea South Korea is allowing US travelers back into the country so long as they can provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. However, all travelers are subjected to a 14-day quarantine at their own expense period unless they are fully vaccinated. In many cases, some vaccinated travelers may apply for a quarantine exemption certificate. Mask mandates are in place throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Sri Lanka Those willing to stay at an approved hotel or resort for a full 14 days may reenter Sri Lanka so long as they arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Spain Travelers hoping to enter Spain will need to fill out a Spain Travel Health form a generate a QR code to be scanned upon entry. All travelers over the age of two must provide a negative PCR test result taken within three calendar days of travel. Mandatory facemasks and social distancing measures are in place throughout the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

St. Barts To enter St. Parts American travelers must present proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Non-vaccinated travelers will need to supply a negative test result as well as quarantine for seven days. Until August 20th, 2021 a temporary curfew of 8 PM is in place. For the most up-to-date info visit here. St. Kitts and Nevis St. Kitts and Nevis is opened to all vaccinated Americans as well as children 17 and under who are traveling with fully vaccinated parents. All passengers will be required to quarantine at their own cost for four days upon arrival. On the fourth day, travelers will be tested for COVID-19. Currently, few restrictions exist aside from mask mandates and social distancing measures. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

St. Lucia All travelers over the age of five must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within five days before arrival, as well as fill out a travel registration form. Vaccinated visitors must be staying at a Covid-certified property for the duration of their trip. Non-vaccinated travelers must have a confirmed reservation to a state quarantine facility. For the most up-to-date info visit here. St. Vincent and the Grenadines All travelers arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines must take a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before arrival. Vaccinated travelers must fill out a pre-arrival form, and un-vaccinated travelers will need to quarantine for a full two weeks. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Sweden All passengers arriving from the United States two and older must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no later than three days before travel. Restaurants and cafes in Sweden can currently remain open until 10:30 PM. Mask mandates are in effect for public spaces. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Switzerland Fully vaccinated and recovered, and non-vaccinated travelers must supply a negative PCR test result taken within three days of departure for Switzerland. No mask mandates are in place for outdoor spaces but must be worn indoors. No further restrictions on entertainment spaces like restaurants and sporting events. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Tanzania All travelers over the age of two must provide a negative PCR test result taken within three calendar days of travel unless fully vaccinated or recovered. No curfew or travel restrictions are currently in place but mask mandates are in force. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Thailand All travelers hoping to enter Thailand must provide a negative PCR test result taken no later than 72 hours before travel. Some provinces throughout Thailand have implemented curfews. All travelers entering Thailand will be tested on arrival and must quarantine. Vaccinated travelers will be released from quarantine once their new negative test result is revealed. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Tunisia All US travelers over the age of two hoping to visit Tunisia will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR or serology test taken within 72 hours of their departure and will be subjected to an additional seven-day quarantine upon arrival. Currently, Tunisia is under a nationwide curfew that begins at 10 PM and runs until 5 AM. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Turkey US travelers over the age of six must arrive with a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight. All travelers will be subjected to additional health checks and fill out an entry form via an online portal. Currently, Turkey isn’t under a nationwide curfew but mask mandates are in effect. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

Turks and Caicos Passengers over the age of two must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within three days of travel. All travelers must have medical/travel insurance that covers medical expenses, complete a health screening, and agree to a privacy policy prior to arrival. Beginning September 1st, 2021 all visitors over the age of 16 must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country. For the most up-to-date info visit here. Uganda All US travelers over the age of two with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within three days of departure are permitted for entry to Uganda. The Uganda government has asked that all United States travelers postpone non-essential travel to Uganda. Many businesses throughout the country are operating at 50% capacity. Curfew begins at 7:00 pm. For the most up-to-date info visit here.

United Arab Emirates Travelers over the age of two flying into the United Arab Emirates must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no later than three days before travel. Passengers flying into Abu Dhabi must quarantine at traveler’s expense. For the most up-to-date info visit here. United Kingdom Travel to the UK is discouraged but open. All US travelers over the age of two must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours before their departure, complete a passenger locator form, and take a second test on day two of your trip to England. Those who test positive on day two must quarantine at their own expense. Few restrictions exist aside from mask mandates and social distancing measures. For the most up-to-date info visit here.