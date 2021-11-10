Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of all the best sneakers to hit the market. After a heavy slate of releases last week, our wallets are getting a chance to breathe a bit. Emphasis on “a bit” because while the dope sneaker releases are on the lighter side this time around, we’ve got some serious heavy-hitters showing up, namely a new release by Virgil Abloh’s Off-White which is sure to have the internet buzzing all weekend long. Joining Abloh’s latest Nike collaboration are a few new notable Jordan colorways, and some new drops from Adidas and New Balance. Ultimately though, we’re going to have to give this week’s crown to Nike who once again dominated the list with the most notable drops of the week. Let’s get into it.

Nike Women’s Waffle Trainer 2 Warm Core The winter season means cozy and comfy sneakers, which is why Nike is dropping the new WMNS Waffle Trainer 2 WarmCore this week. Season-appropriate fabrics combine with a workwear aesthetic for this simple warm-weather sneaker that combines canvas and suede. It’s not the most exciting release of the week, but it’s functional and fashionable and in the winter months, that’s the most we can ask for. The Nike Women’s Waffle Trainer 2 Warm Core is set to drop on November 12th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 13 Low Singles’ Day Released in celebration of this year’s Singles’ Day, Jordan Brand is dropping a 13 that utilizes a futuristic cyberpunk aesthetic with a glowing quilted upper that reveals secret messages when exposed to UV light. To round out the futuristic vibe, Nike added a glow-in-the-dark outsole and inner side with a digitized woven label. Is this what the future of footwear will be like? Because if it is, we’re all for it. The Air Jordan 13 Low Singles’ Day is set to drop on November 11th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Jeremy Scott Forum Dipped Shoes It’s pretty much the end of the year so we feel comfortable calling this out, Adidas is nuts for the Forum silhouette. It’s become the go-to shape anytime Adidas wants to do a big collaboration. We’ve had Boba Fett Forums, Chewbacca Forums, Bad Bunny utilized the silhouette in his sneaker partnership with Adidas, and now famed designer Jeremy Scott is giving it a go. For Scott’s Forum, we see Adidas take a DIY approach to the sneaker by covering each of the shoe’s signature details with a gradient shifting graphite colorway. It looks almost as if the entire sneaker has been spray-painted the way the color coats everything. The Jeremy Scott Forum Dipped Shoes are set to drop on November 11th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair exclusively via the Adidas Confirmed app. Air Jordan 12 Royalty If you’ve been paying attention to SNX in the last couple of weeks, you may have noticed that double-digit Jordans are having a bit of a moment right now. After a summer that brought us endless drops of the Jordan I, III, IV, and V, it’s nice to see the double digits get their deserved time in the spotlight.

This week brings a new Royalty colorway of the XII which features luxurious accents like golden embroidered Jumpman branding on the tongue, heel, and insole over a white colorway with a contrasting black mudguard. It’s like royalty in shoe form, so the name is fitting. The Air Jordan 12 Royalty is set to drop on November 13th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club.

Air Jordan 2 Low x Off-White White And Varsity Red/Black and Varsity Royal We’ve long been supporters of the Air Jordan 2, it’s by far the best of the underrated Jordans and it deserves a reevaluation. I think Abloh is going to achieve that with this release. For this two sneaker release, Abloh went high concept, as is his MO. He imagined what an Air Jordan 2 might look like had it been put in a time capsule since its release in 1986. To be honest, I still don’t really understand the concept, but Abloh made Nike put some work into the whole thing. They reverse-engineered an original pair from the DNA Archive using three-dimensional scans of a pair MJ wore, which led to both the left and right pair of sneakers having a uniquely cracked midsole. A reference to the fact that no two sneakers crumble in quite the same way. Rounding out the design is the usual Off-White features like zip-ties and production fonts. Each pair also features MJ’s signature printed in a different place, a call-back to Jordan’s tendency to sign his shoes and give them away to kids after games. The two sneaker set drops in your choice of White and Varsity Red and Black and Varsity Royal. Both pairs look great. The Air Jordan 2 Low x Off-White White and Varsity Red and Black and Varsity Royal are set to drop on November 12th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or via aftermarket sites like GOAT. New Balance 990v4 Heritage Throughout the year, New Balance has been paying tribute to the 990 by giving shine to each of the silhouette’s different iterations. We’ve already seen versions one through three and now this week finally brings the release of the V4. Featuring a mixed upper of suede and mesh, the V4 features that familiar gray-scale colorway that has become synonymous with the brand and features little else besides a bright “Version 4” tab near the collar. It’s light and to the point, letting the design be the highlight. Good move on NB’s part. The New Balance 990v4 Heritage is set to drop on November 12th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the New Balance store.