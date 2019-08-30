Travis Scott’s Reese’s Puffs Have Returned In A Surprise Drop

08.30.19 4 hours ago

Travis Scott is on a whole other level. And we’re not talking about the rapper’s recent song-stealing moment on Young Thug’s new single “The London” or the heavy hype cloud that looms over his next collaboration with Nike. Nah, Travis Scott is going bigger than any rapper before him, he’s dipping a toe in the breakfast cereal game. Again.

Back in June, Travis Scott and General Mills linked up for a special Cactus Jack (Travis Scott’s creative label) edition of the brand’s popular Reese’s Puff Cereal, which sold out in 30 seconds at $50 a box. Now, according to Hypebeast, boxes featuring a new design are apparently popping up across the country at supermarkets like Wall-Mart.

Aside from the new box design, these don’t seem to be any different than the June drop, though resale prices on the internet have the boxes cheaper than the original $50 price tag. This means that unfortunately the new Reese’s Puffs haven’t been replaced with little Travis Scott puffs instead, so if you have the very particular and very weird dream of eating a peanut butter-infused cereal replica of your favorite rapper — you’re just going to have to wait.

Details are scarce and the drop wasn’t proceeded by an announcement so consider this a surprise! Your local supermarket may be carrying a box or two but don’t be surprised if they’re totally sold out.

