Zorah Olivia/Getty/Uproxx

Nicole Hause is a 21-year-old pro skater from Stillwater Minnesota which makes her, let’s face it, way cooler than you. I mean, I can’t even ride a skateboard without flaying my arms in the air like a silent film era comedian and when I was 21 I definitely wasn’t already a U.S.A Skateboarding National Team member or competing to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. I was just bar-hopping like some loser.

Nicole is set to perform this weekend in the X Games Minneapolis which is being held at the U.S. Bank Stadium. If you’re attending this weekend, consider yourself lucky because the X Games has been stepping it up in terms of non-athletic entertainers. This year they’ve brought along Diplo, the Wu-Tang Clan, Incubus and more as part of their X Games Concert Series.

Ahead of the games, Nicole Hause filled us in on her favorite Minneapolis hangouts, which will come in handy whether you’re at the games this weekend, or just visiting Minneapolis for their booming local music, beer, and food scenes.

This place is super fun and it’s nice to try something different! Especially since Minnesota is the home of Paul Bunyan and Babe. Bad Axe Throwing is an urban ax-throwing club, and you don’t need to be a pro or have jacked arms to have a good time there. Their coaches will teach you to throw an ax, come up with super fun games and they even have tournaments sometimes.