Mark Sethi/Uproxx

House and techno pioneer Claude VonStroke knows Detroit. The DJ/Producer may have been born in Ohio, but he spent his formative years in Detroit, cutting his teeth on hip-hop and early electronic music, and to this day he regularly makes passes through the Motor City on tour. Though the DJ is currently based in Los Angeles — and his influential Dirtybird label based in San Francisco — he never passes up on a chance to shoutout the city that formed both his taste and the very core of techno music itself.

Most recently, VonStroke has released an original mix titled “My Love Check” that appears on Carl Craig’s Detroit Love Vol. 2 mix and a live album chronicling his set at last year’s Movement festival. Last week, VonStroke performed a new set at Movement 2019 in Detroit with fellow DJ/producer Green Velvet as the act Get Real. Voted America’s Best DJ in 2018 by DJ Mag, with Dirtybird scoring Label of the Decade in Mixmag, we thought he’d be a natural pick to key us into all of the best insider spots, clubs, and under the radar spaces in Detroit.

Here is the best Detroit has to offer according to Claude VonStroke.

The Schvitz

This is kind of locals-only type spot. I even have a t-shirt on my website of me laying down on a couch in front of a naked lady painting in here. You go here for the sauna. it’s like an old men’s club from a mafia movie. I actually found out this used to be owned by mobsters and swingers, and at one point it was even a Jewish community center. There is a lot of history to this building which makes it really interesting and kind of seedy in a good way.