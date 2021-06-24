The Whiskey Smash Is A Summertime Dream — Here’s How To Make It

Summer and lemon-based cocktails are the perfect match. And one of my absolute favorite summery, lemony cocktails is the Whiskey Smash. Technically, you can make this with any whisk(e)y that you want. Generally, that means bourbon — so that’s what we’re doing today.

The Whiskey Smash is a base of simple syrup and lemon wedges muddled together. That’s then shaken with fresh mint, a double dose of bourbon, and plenty of ice. It’s an easy shaker that you’re going to master this summer after reading this recipe.

Trust me. Just look how simple it is.

There’s really nothing more to say besides, let’s get shaking!