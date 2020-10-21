Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth . In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries around the globe. When it comes to trending whiskey terms, “small batch” is an important phrase to know. Put simply, a bottle receives the “small batch” appellation when it’s made up of a limited number of barrels. The problem is, there are no set rules as to what exactly defines “limited.” Whereas “bottled in bond” is strictly governed, small batch whiskey is up to the distillery’s discretion. George Dickel considers small batch to be in the 10 barrel range. Elijah Craig pegs it closer to 200 barrels. Though that’s a pretty massive range, it’s safe to assume that a small batch whiskey is made in more limited quantities than a distillery’s more mainstream offerings. This often makes these expressions more sought after (and expensive). To help you explore the style, I’ve cracked open my tasting notebook and shared six of my favorite small batch whiskeys below.