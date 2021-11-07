William Padilla Brown Wants To Save The Planet With Mushrooms

For William Padilla Brown (@mycosymbiote), happiness is the alleviation of preoccupation. And nothing preoccupies him more than anxiety over the environment. So he’s dedicated his life to creating a world that is ecologically sound. A world where humans and the planet coexist harmoniously.

Not a bad ambition to have, right? And Brown is tireless in the pursuit of his lofty goal.

In his community, Brown is known as Cosmic, the Permaculture Papi, Mycosymbiote, or simply Will. The self-taught multidisciplinary scientist and mushroom educator voraciously studies how different organisms — most notably fungi — can help us create a more sustainable planet. But he sees implications that are even larger. Freedom from environmental peril is just one piece of building a fully liberated world. He also wants to see a planet free of centralized power sources and a monetized education system.

To that end, Brown often gives content away via his website, Youtube channel, and various social media platforms. He provides inexpensive resources and supplies for growing spirulina (nutrient-dense, edible blue-green algae), mushroom cultivation, and sustainable models for small-scale gardening. He’s also well known for authoring two books on the cultivation of cordyceps mushrooms, the first books on the subject written in English.

The latter work is, above all things, is the largest driver of Brown’s rapidly growing notoriety. Cordyceps mushrooms have taken the spotlight in the medicinal mushroom world recently, for their energy-enhancing properties and use as a “brain boosting” supplement. They’re also incredibly expensive (~$120 ounce) and information on growing them is hard to come by.

Or was, until Brown’s The Cordyceps Cultivation Handbook literally blew the doors off.

“Right now the sensationalism is around mushrooms,” Brown says, reflecting on his open-source philosophy and highly accessible methods. “But every approach I have taken to all aspects of my work has been a low-tech approach due to the fact that I am not heavily funded. I am an everyday person because of my socioeconomic status.”