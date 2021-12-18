If there’s a passionate group of booze drinkers out there, it’s wine aficionados. There are the “rosé all day” gals who sip on the pink drink solely for the Instagram caption. Then there are the amateur tasters who spend their free time swishing and sniffing wine in their glasses, the internet’s favorite “wine moms,” and the guy who thinks liking wine is his best personality trait. From casual drinkers to sommeliers, wine lovers of all kinds (Snoop included!) are dedicated to consuming those fermented grapes. When buying a gift, your first instinct might be to gift the wine connoisseur in your life a nice new bottle of vino for the holidays. And that’s cool. It just doesn’t show quite as much forethought as a good gift entails. Instead, give them something more thoughtful and unique, such as wine accessories and decor. Below, we’re sharing the best wine-inspired gifts for every wine drinker you know. Products range in price, but everything listed is under $150… except the editor’s pick.

Coravin Model 3 Wine Preservation System The Company Line: Keep each glass of wine as fresh as the first with this Coravin Model Three wine preservation system. Patented technology lets you pour wine without removing the cork, saving the rest for later. SmartClamps easily attach and detach to the bottle and works on corked bottles. This Coravin Model Three system uses ultra-pure argon gas for long-lasting preservation. Why It’s a Great Gift: As much as they’d probably like to drink the whole bottle at once, it’s usually best to save half the bottle for later. This wine preservation system helps avid wine drinkers keep their daily glass of vino fresh, so the last drop of the bottle tastes as good as the first sip. Price: $149.95 Buy Here Scepter & Sword I, THE QUEEN Royal Gift Box Price: $66.97 The Company Line: Our limited edition Royal Gift Box is extra in every way. Black satin finish, gold foil, and a magnetic closure. The coffee table style book box is stocked with one of each I, THE QUEEN variety. Why It’s a Great Gift: If the wine lover in your life is the kind of drinker who picks their next bottle based on the label, then they’ll obsess over I, THE QUEEN. The wine bottles double as decorative scepters that make for a majestic table centerpiece once the wine runs out (and it likely won’t last long). The gift box comes with a rosé, chardonnay, and red blend, so they can get a taste of all their favorite wine varieties in one place. Buy Here

Gabba Goods Shower Wine Holder With Bluetooth Speaker Price: $24.99 The Company Line: Wine lovers who are at the end of a rough day or want to start the day off right can bring their favorite red or white into the shower with them thanks to this Gabba Goods wine glass holder! It even features a built-in Bluetooth speaker with a microphone, so you can take calls and listen to your favorite music while you sip. Why It’s a Great Gift: Wine in the shower…Is it a radical concept or an ingenious idea? The wine drinker in your life would probably agree with the latter. Whether they’re getting ready for a night out or winding down after a long day, this quirky shower speaker is something every wine lover will get a kick out of (and actually use). Buy Here VoChill Wine Chiller Price: $44.99 The Company Line: Get more enjoyment out of every sip. VoChill keeps whites, rosés, and sparklings crisp and cool, and brings room temperature reds to cellar temp in minutes. Why It’s a Great Gift: Nobody wants a warm glass of rosé. This nifty little device makes it easy to crack open a bottle as soon as they get home from the grocery store. The VoChill actively chills and pulls heat out of any glass of wine for up to 45 minutes in the outside heat. This will be especially useful for your favorite wine drinker when spring and summer roll around. Buy Here

Uncommon Goods Wine Cork States Price: $35 The Company Line: From a special birthday Burgundy to that unforgettable anniversary Syrah, some wine bottle corks are destined to become keepsakes. Toss them in a plastic cup or drawer? Rude. Preserve them all with this state-shaped display board. Crafted from Baltic birch plywood, it becomes an art piece worthy of a wall in your dining room, kitchen, or wherever you like to toast together. Why It’s a Great Gift: Give the wine drinker you know something that (literally) hits close to home. This state-specific decor piece creates a unique gift option that’ll add a personalized element to their home. Not to mention, it’ll give them something to do with their leftover wine corks! Buy Here Society6 Wine Reading Jigsaw Puzzle Price: $23.99 The Company Line: Our jigsaw puzzles transform your favorite artists’ designs into hours of tabletop fun. Exercise your mind with our precision-cut puzzles featuring a thick, class-leading paperboard, with a satin finish for added durability. Available in 200, 500, and 1,000 piece sets to match whatever your skill level may be. Why It’s a Great Gift: Puzzles are a quintessential holiday pastime. In fact, it might be the only time of year that the world collectively participates in the brain-bending activity. This humorous wine-centric puzzle will give them something to do while they sip wine with loved ones at their family reunion. Buy Here

WUDN Wooden Wine Glass Caddy Price: $29 The Company Line: Every WUDN Wooden Wine Glass Caddy is made right here in the USA by hand from locally sourced, hand-selected black walnut, aromatic cedar, caramelized bamboo, or rich mahogany wood. This elegant Wine Glass Caddy rests on the top of your favorite bottle of wine and holds four wine glasses (of course, the wine glasses and the bottle of wine are not included). Why It’s a Great Gift: Every wine drinker needs a caddy if they’re a fan of hosting wine nights. Think about it — how classy would it be to pull this handmade wooden caddy out while serving drinks? It’s sure to elevate the experience, start conversations, and impress all their guests. Buy Here West Elm Mixed Marble & Wood Preston Elevated Cheeseboard Price: $39 The Company Line: The acacia wood is known for its durability. It’s not only functional, but it’s also decorative. You can hang the board to save precious counter and cabinet space. Why It’s a Great Gift: If there’s a wine lover in your life, then chances are they also dig a good charcuterie board. Besides, what’s a bottle of wine without cheese and crackers? Gift them with a new, ultra-chic board to add to their kitchen collection. The elevated nature of this West Elm option creates an added aesthetic element that they’ll be excited to show off at their next wine night. Buy Here

Knack Wine To Go Gift Set Price: $135 The Company Line: This Wine To Go gift set is an easy and stylish way to transport and enjoy your favorite wine (undercover, because we all know there are some places wine bottles just can’t go!). We’ve paired Corkcicle’s Copper Canteen with two Stemless Wine Cups, all ready to be stashed in the Mercantile Recycled Tote Bag. All that’s left to do now is pick your favorite bottle, pour, travel, and enjoy! Why It’s a Great Gift: The only thing better than drinking wine at home is drinking wine at the beach or park. The insulated stainless steel wine canteen and cups keep liquid fresh and cool, while the recycled canvas tote makes transportation easy (and adorable). This gift set is something your wine-drinking loved one will use throughout the year on all of their booze-filled adventures. Buy Here Aervana Electric Wine Aerator Price: $99.95 The Company Line: Many wines need to breathe before they present their fullest flavor. This effortless aerator fits right on the bottle, dispensing and aerating wine tap-style with just a press of a button. Why It’s a Great Gift: Every armature wine connoisseur wants their favorite wines to taste as best as they possibly can, right? That’s why it’s a good idea to give the gift of portable aeration. This convenient electric wine aerator fits perfectly on top of every wine bottle, so they can oxidize their wine before they sip, creating a smooth scent and taste. Buy Here

EDITOR’S PICK: Double Diamond Holiday Gift Set Price: $225.00 The Company Line: Each set contains 1 bottle of Double Diamond 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and 1 Ruby by Double Diamond and Joe Doucet wine holder, wrapped in a gift box. Double Diamond and designer Joe Doucet have come together to create the new Ruby by Double Diamond and Joe Doucet, whose engaging play with balance reflects the elegant balance of flavors present in Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon. In creating this limited-edition contemporary tabletop design, Doucet took inspiration from the brand’s alliterative Ds. The multi-functional home object envelops the wine bottle at a sophisticated angle when at the table for serving. While not in use, it serves as a statement design item on any table or shelf. Why It’s a Great Gift: A gift of wine might not be enough on its own. But wine and a ruby-red midcentury wine stand? That’s more than enough. Especially when the wine stand (or holder) in question is as cool as this one and created by a legendary designer. It’s the perfect combo: the gift that keeps giving (the stand) and the gift to enjoy right away (the wine itself).