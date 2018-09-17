Unsplash

As the summer nights begin to fade into a sweet but distant memory of catching waves, stealing first kisses on top of a Ferris Wheel, and receiving cryptic notes that say, ‘I know” and can only be referencing that pedestrian you and your friends ran over and then threw into the lake just before you went off to college, many of us start to fear the coming winter months. The falling leaves and omnipresent scent of pumpkin spice signal that heavy winter coats and mornings spent scraping ice off your car while swearing incessantly are soon to come.

Winter doesn’t have to be the dismal end to a summer spent sunning and traveling, though. It can be the start of cozy dips in hot springs, whiskey cocktails in front of a roaring fire, and days spent hitting the slopes. It also means that wintery wonderlands all over the world are now looking for seasonal employees to drift into town and help with the influx of tourists searching for their own slice of chilly paradise. And the cool part of many of these jobs is that they usually include things like housing, food, and other perks (like enjoying expensive winter activities for free every week). Plus, they generally draw adventurous 20-somethings looking to have some fun for a few months.

So rather than trudging through the grey slush to a 9-5 this winter and then hiding inside to eat frozen meals and watch bad TV, why not make your winter be about snowboarding and partying in the alps? These are the dream jobs that you should apply for this fall to have the best winter ever.

Adventure Photography Guide

Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland, really wants you. Meaning they would really like people to come work there. And visit. And, presumably, send them sexually charged love letters filled with the explicit, dirty things you’re going to do when you see their aurora borealis. And for this coming winter season, they, in conjunction with many local businesses have come up with dream winter jobs to entice any winter lover and expert traveler to Scandinavia.

These jobs include taking care of sled dogs and being one of Santa’s elves, but our favorite is for a photographer to lead tours in the region. The company, Beyond Arctic, needs excellent adventure photographers — willing to lead groups through stunning landscapes in search of the northern lights. They’re hiring three such photographers who will be responsible for interacting with groups, teaching basic, nature photography skills, and searching for polar bears sliding down hills to drink coca-cola.

The best part is that if you love photography, you’re basically paid to take your own photographs in one of the most beautiful corners of the earth. You can apply for the dreamy job here.