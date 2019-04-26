AEG Studios

Goldenvoice Productions, the company that positioned Coachella as one of this generation’s most attended music festivals, brings people from all across the world to the Empire Polo Club in Indio California every year. But where do all the big name guests, performers, and VIPs go to party after-hours? Well, it turns out while the rest of us head back to our hotels, tents, and Airbnbs, to get some much-needed sleep (if, ahem, we’re capable of that) celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Wiz Khalifa, and Leonardo DiCaprio are living it up at a super exclusive party thrown by Goldenvoice at the Zenyara Estate.

Zenyara is a 37 acre, Bali-inspired property where Goldenvoice — in partnership with Adidas and Rolls Royce — hosts an exclusive invite-only after party. This year featured DJ sets and performances by Idris Elba, Tale of Us, Fisher, Diplo, and Pusha T spread across both Coachella weekends. So how do you get in? You have to be important or know someone with serious sway. If not, well… considering Zenyara has a helipad, a gigantic lawn pool, and peacocks roaming the grounds, we figure you’re going to have to go all Macgyver (or Macgruber) to make it inside.

To satiate your curiosity, we’ve got pictures of the party grounds. Take a look into this party that most of us will probably never be invited to.

AEG Studios