A High School Surprised A Janitor With A Bag Of Cash So He Could Visit His Son

I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t love this story just because of Ricky Spaulding’s incredibly corny shirt, but it’s probably indicative of the fun kind of guy he is. Spaulding is the janitor at Anderson County High School in Kentucky, and while the janitor isn’t the first, second or 40th guy you typically think of as the most popular faculty member, that’s far from the case here. Yesterday, Spaulding was called to the school’s gym to clean up a spill during a pep rally, but he received the surprise of a lifetime when the students cheered him on as he was presented with a trash bag full of cash and a check for a grand total of $1,900.
The faculty and students began raising the money for Spaulding when they learned that he hasn’t seen his son, who is stationed in Italy, for more than a year, and he also hasn’t met his new grandson yet. Now, he and his wife can afford to take the trip to visit their son, and hopefully Spaulding wears that shirt, because that would be such a dad thing to do.
He’s only wearing that because this isn’t allowed under the dress code. [www.yourehooked.co.uk]
That is a fucking “dad” tee if I’ve ever seen one.
That is one of the best shirts I’ve ever seen.
Well, that just restored my faith in America’s youth.
This story is missing a loathsome principal that stops the rally and yells, “Spaulding, you’ll get nothing and like it!”
If only the high school janitor had some sort of job of some sorts to help offset any additional costs…
Goddamit, world. Sometimes, it seems like an ok place to live.
Not taking away from this great effort, but holy shit, couldn’t they have gotten a big check printed on foam core board instead of using flimsy poster board? I mean, they cost like $8 to make at Staples.
And then what, give him a check for $1892?
And yet, with a mere four clicks of my mouse I found a flight from Memphis to Rome for two people round trip for … wait for it … $1900.
If his son lives in Italy, I’m assuming he resides in one of those box shaped things with a roof on it. Perhaps grandpa can lodge there. Also, a quick interwebs search shows me that you can get 1 round trip ticket to Italy for $961. Hopefully he can shell out the extra $22 to cover the cost of 2 tickets.
You guys are missing the point. Did the tornado hit or not?
A three minute search on Kayak shows he can leave any Tuesday in July, returning any Tuesday in July, Lexington to Rome for $1560 total for the two of them. He can stay with his son or get a cheap hotel, still be around that free cash.
Way to piss on this kind gesture, though.