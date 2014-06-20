A New Study Suggests That The ‘Trophy Wife’ Is Just A Myth Perpetuated By Haters

If you’re the type of person who sees a wealthy older man with a gorgeous, much younger woman on his arm and immediately assumes that she’s what the kids refer to as a “trophy wife,” you’re about to get schooled with a little something called science. University of Notre Dame Sociologist Elizabeth McClintock’s new report, “Beauty and Status: The Illusion of Exchange in Partner Selection?,” which will be published in the American Sociological Review, will attempt to prove that when we look at couples like Donald and Melania Trump (above), we’re degrading her and being narrow-sighted, because there’s a good chance that she really loves him and thinks he’s attractive.
Done laughing yet? Here’s McClintock’s point.
“I find that handsome men partner with pretty women and successful men partner with successful women,” says McClintock, who specializes in inequality within romantic partnerships. “So, on average, high-status men do have better-looking wives, but this is because they themselves are considered better looking–perhaps because they are less likely to be overweight and more likely to afford braces, nice clothes and trips to the dermatologist, etc. Secondly, the strongest force by far in partner selection is similarity — in education, race, religion and physical attractiveness.”
For example, take a look at Larry King and his eighth wife, Shawn Southwick King:
Larry is obviously very well-dressed and hygienically sound for an 80-year old man, despite the fact that I could’ve sworn that he was 90. Shawn clearly loves him for who he is and not because he’s extremely wealthy, as they’ve been together for 17 years – only six years less than all seven of his other marriages combined – and they’ve even survived one divorce scare four years ago, all because of L-O-V-E.
In fact, McClintock believes that her research will prove that the Judgey McJudgersons out there who think that beautiful young women just willingly sell their bodies, souls and self-respect to wealthy, older men are just sexist, jealous haters. But that doesn’t mean that trophy wives don’t exist. It’s just on a really limited basis, with Trump being the one glaringly obvious example.
“Donald Trump and his third wife Melania Knauss-Trump may very well exemplify the trophy wife stereotype,” McClintock says. “But, there are many examples of rich men who partner with successful women rather than ‘buying’ a supermodel wife. The two men who founded Google (Larry Page and Sergey Brin) both married highly accomplished women—one has a PhD and the other is a wealthy entrepreneur.”
What do you say, Donald – is Melania a trophy wife?
I’m not sure that something this silly needed scientific research, because you can wheel stacks upon stacks of that old school printer paper with the holes on the sides into my home, and I’d still counter every number and piece of significant information by holding up this photo and shouting, “THIS!” over and over until I suffocated.
“A New Study Suggests That Sometimes Studies Are Bullshit”
This is accurate.
“Unattractive Person Runs Trophy Wife Study In Hopes It Will Fool A Billionaire Into Marrying Her”
This is excellent.
Sounds like enrollments will be up at Jelly School.
This should start off “If your the type of a person (a woman)…”
You’re missing your abbreviations.
Bill Burr put it best. Beautiful women stand at the finish line of life telling every man who approaches it “I’ll suck your dick! I’ll suck your dick!”
You think I fucked a hot redhead because my higher status correlates to being good looking? What a load of shit. Post hoc correlation, maybe, but definitely not causation. I’m good looking in the way that a storage locker with $100 million dollars is good looking.
I should also mention that of course this idiot is at Notre Dame.
They worship more internal myths than the ancient Greeks.
Bill Burr put it best
Thanks, now I need to listen to this again
THANKS
OBAMAMCNABB
Interesting they mention Sergey Brin. Isn’t he the one that dumped his “highly accomplished” wife, only to shack up with a younger PR person? No, that certainly isn’t a trophy wife.
Never forget:
“Paid for by (somehow STILL insecure) rich assholes with trophy wives.”
I like to call it “tiny dick syndrome”. Pretty sure Napoleon had it.
@The Curse of Marino He’s the Tom Cruise of France
What’s great is the picture next to this article of Trump looking like he’s describing Thunder from Big Trouble In Little China getting ready to explode.
“New study claims money makes you attractive, but that that attraction is because you are attractive, not because you have money.”
I’m also not sure what the average has to do with anything, here. Showing that most wives aren’t trophy wives does not mean trophy wives do not exist.
And, wait, is this really the premise of the study? “Most people are familiar with the “trophy wife” stereotype that attractive women marry rich men, placing little importance on their other traits, including physical appearance, and that men look for pretty wives but don’t care about their education or earnings.”
Did this guy really start with a universal truth that no one believes is universal?
And, also, what?
“Using, for the first time, a nationally representative sample of young couples in which both partners were interviewed and rated for physical attractiveness, McClintock was able to control for matching on attractiveness. She says prior research in this area has ignored two important factors.”
How is a sample of young couples representative of extremely wealthy old people?
I’m curious how this stacks up to the norm for academic researchers in fatuous pseudo-sciences publishing papers to remain employed and or tenured. I’m guessing that with the right control group you could claim that this research had some sort of relevance or benefit to well… anyone besides unattractive wealthy octogenarians and the researcher herself.
I know it’s a sexist double standard, but I would be way less willing to cut a “trophy husband” any slack.
I would have a really hard time believing a 35 year old friend who told me he was attracted to Madeline Albright and wanted to be with her for the rest of his life.
I should add that I have no problem with relationships where the woman is more successful (my wife makes more than me), I’m talking about extreme differences in age, wealth and conventional attractiveness like Donald and Melania Trump.
I don’t believe Melania is a trophy wife at all. She has a degree in architecture from a good university, runs a successful business of her own and is quite independent. As stated in the article, haters will call her a trophy wife because they are jealous of her superior beauty. She is not a young trophy wife but just looks fantastic for her age.