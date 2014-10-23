Anderson Cooper Shamed A Reporter Who Asked To Take A Selfie With Him At A Wildly Inappropriate Time

While reporting live from Ottawa yesterday, where a solider was tragically shot and killed by a “terrorist” at a war memorial, Anderson Cooper was asked by “aspiring journalist” Vandon Gene if he could take a selfie with the Silver Fox. Cooper, of course, replied, “No, I will not take a photo with you on a day where someone was killed! It seems wildly inappropriate!” But instead of apologizing for the unprofessional request, Gene threw a hissy fit and called Cooper an “ass” on Twitter.
He even uploaded footage of the encounter online, for some reason.
“Hey, I don’t see how he did anything wrong.” — the girl who took a smiling selfie at a concentration camp.
“Aspiring journalist” = unemployed loser with a smart phone and blog. Just like all my friends with instagram accounts are “aspiring photographers”
Sadly he was not unemployed, he was a freelancer regularly on Sun News Network. He might be unemployed now though…
Sadly, his behaviour fits in quite well with the Sun News Network.
Good lad
And somehow, this ass thinks he’s the one who was wronged.
He works for Canada’s version of a shitty Fox News. Not a shock he’s an entitled douchewaffle.
Correct.
He was up early this morning apologizing.
A – he can refuse a photo anytime he wants to
B – he was so CLEARLY correct that “dead soldier selfie” is a bad idea
C – you were a dick to harrass him about it even if A and B weren’t valid.
D – “aspiring journalist” is the sadist occupation title you can have.
He’s been fired, thank god. You know you’re hopeless when Fox News North lets you go