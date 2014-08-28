Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Officially Married

Getty Image

If you had any doubt that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the BEST at being a celebrity couple, go ahead and eliminate those thoughts from your mind. Because the longtime Hollywood pair were married on Saturday in a private ceremony in France, and we’re just now finding out about it five days later. And we’re only finding out about it because they decided to tell us.

Says the Associated Press:

No reality show cameras or leaked guest lists or lavish Instagram photos? MORE CELEBRITIES LIKE BRAD AND ANGIE, PLEASE. Oh, and congrats to the happy couple.