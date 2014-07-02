Burger King’s ‘Proud Whopper’ Is Teaching People Something About Gay Rights

In conjunction with San Francisco’s 2014 Gay Pride celebrations, Burger King decided to play a fun little trick on its customers in the City by the Bay. Special “Proud Whoppers” have been for sale in one downtown Burger King since the city’s Pride Celebration and Parade last week – they’re still available through tomorrow – and it was really up to the customers eating them to figure out what the big difference was. Some thought the meat was a little sweeter, while others thought maybe it didn’t have meat at all. Hell, some blurred faces even pondered whether gay people ate whoppers in the first place.
Burger King released a video this morning with reactions from some of the customers, and while this is, of course, still about the brand, the message is pretty special, especially coming from a large corporation that could face serious backlash. Regardless, all proceeds from the sale of the Proud Whoppers will be donated to Burger King’s McLamore Foundation for scholarships benefiting LGBT high school seniors graduating next spring, according to USA Today.
Instead of this stunt they should have tried to make the Whopper not taste like dog shit. Nice message, though I feel like this would have had more of an impact somewhere other than SF.
Because nobody eats fast food on the internet.
Tobias:
[www.youtube.com]
I was really hoping that the second sentence after “do gay people even eat fast food” would be “I mean have you seen their bods? You dont get eight packs with whoppers”.
Well, one of those three billion important things is to be treated equally as humans so…
Three billion Proud burgers for three billion starving people…. problem solved, dickhead
Yeah, fuck their rights, there are other problems which we can’t possibly solve at the same time!!!!! Rabble!!!!!
This was really eye opening.
It’s really touching to see that, gay or straight, on one side of the country or another….blondes the world over are really fucking amazed by the simplest realizations.
Hitler really was way off on Aryans being the master race wasn’t he?
Great, from now on every time I put a whopper in my mouth I’ll be thinking of Burger King. Wait …
Of course fags are humans, but they don’t deserve special treatment because of their lifestyle choice.
Aww, your being silly right now that’s cute
At the risk of ignoring the “Don’t feed the troll” sign, no-one is saying gay people deserve special treatment, they’re saying that gay people deserve the same treatment as everybody else.
It’s fucking stupid that in 2014, we still actually have to discuss this issue.
I wanna straight Whopper NOW!
Screw a proud whopper, Ms. Flowers-in-her-hair looks like she can make a pretty sweet hot dog sandwich!!!
Three things:
1) I thought this was going to be some stupid “LET’S SHOUT OUR GAY PRIDE FROM THE ROOFTOPS” thing that just makes regular people say, “ugh enough, now you’re gonna wake up the reverend’s wife and it’s gonna turn into this whole thing and…just ugh!” but this was actually a really nice message that makes a point without making a big preachy deal. Hopefully everyone can understand and get behind this message.
2) That message is, “No matter what your sexual preference, Whoppers will make you fat and unhealthy.”
3) Wish that girl with the red bra and blue hair wasn’t into chicks. Them tig ol’ bitties have enough meat to fill 1,000 Proud Whoppers, or 1 TheCensored MSol’s Mouth.
Bonus thing) It’s a gay hamburger because the meat is crammed between the buns. Hehe.
“It’s a gay hamburger because the meat is crammed between the buns. Hehe.”
What’s it like being a dinosaur?
I dunno, @TFBuckFutter. That would have been funny if the thing that defines a burger wasn’t meat crammed between buns.
FFS.
First they tried to make us Trans aware by putting hormones in the beef, thanks for the titties Burger King! (I’m sticking with the hormones are to blame for that BTW), now gay burgers?
Tip for you folks, if your burger is pink, it ain’t gay it’s just under cooked, but I suppose the net result remains the same, it will wreck your ass…..
Feel like they missed an opportunity here, why not the Big Gay Whopper, it’s super! thanks for asking!
We will, right about when governments and groups who hold sway with them start to take action on any of those other 3 billion things and stop spending time and effort negatively affecting us.
Did you all read at the beginning of what it said by chance????? Burger King decided to play a fun little trick on its customers in the City by the Bay. Special “Proud Whoppers. This means BK is laughing at all of you people. HOW ABOUT MAKING THE WHOPPERS THE SAME FUCKING SIZE AS WHAT THEY ADVERTISE ON TV!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Of all the dumb shit to bitch about.
I’d have been more impressed if BK created the Ryan Lewis Foundation for abandoned sidekicks.
(Is McLemore over yet? I don’t listen to the radio any more.)
The look of realization on the dumb blonde valley girl’s face is funny though.
I like to tell myself that folks like Lolba are just 15 year olds who were raised in a conservative Christian household who haven’t yet found their sexual identity.
What I’m saying is, this commercial made Lolba want to suck a fat cock, and now he’s confused and frightened.
It’s just not right, where are the believers ? Hmm, this is against the rules ya know
Glad to see BK not stereotyping. Come one, come all: straight, gay, bi, black, and white, eat our processed shit and quiet the fat kid inside each and everyone of you!