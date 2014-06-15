Celebrate Ernest P. Worrell’s Birthday With 10 Interesting Facts That You MIght Not Have Known

As the dim witted, but well meaning Ernest, Varney was able to carve out a career that made him a pop culture mainstay and touched millions with laughter and joy. Sadly, Varney passed in 2000 at the age of 50 after a battle with lung cancer. Even then he was committed to making people smile and it’s that kind of spirit that made me want to pay a little tribute here on his birthday.
I grew up with the classic Ernest movies (and even some of the later, less classic ones). Varney’s talents always shined through and made me smile, as silly as it might be looking back. They were dumb movies and silly situations, but the character was always a winner in some way or another. And it’s hard to believe that a creation of the advertising industry could go on to have such an effect on such a large number of people.
So in honor of Jim Varney, let’s look at a few interesting facts that you might not have heard and a few you hopefully already have.
1) Ernest P. Worrell: Corporate Shill – The Ernest character is well known as having started in the world of advertising. The brainchild of Carden and Cherry Advertising Agency, Varney would portray Ernest in his trademark getup for all sorts of local companies and national products. This includes Coca-Cola, Mello Yello, Taco John’s, and any number of other products you can peruse over on YouTube.
CJAD: How did that Ernest character come about in the first place? I know it was predominately from commercials, right?
JIM: Well, necessity is the mother of invention. The actor’s strike was happening back in 1979. I went back to Nashville basically out of work. And John Cherry, who is a local adman there, approached me about doing this character for some local commercials. They were very successful. We won a lot of local advertising awards and we started picking up clients and picking up clients all over the country. Before we knew it, we were everywhere. And this is the fifteenth year of Ernest commercials. (via)
The ads help establish Varney’s character, along with his mannersims and catchphrases, and exhibited a crazy work ethic for the actor, sometimes filming up to 25 versions of an ad in a single day.
2) Movie Successes – The popularity of the commercials led to Ernest being immortalized in film and on television through several comedy specials, hosting gigs, and a television series called Hey Vern, It’s Ernest aimed at children.
The original Ernest films were made in conjunction with Disney and garnered over $100 million at the box office, though never achieving much critical acclaim. This includes Ernest Goes To Camp, Ernest Goes To Jail, and Ernest Scared Stupid. Five more films would follow, mostly made independently for the television and direct-to-video markets.
A rumored final Ernest film was set to go into production at the time of Varney’s death, known as Ernest The Pirate. Numerous reports to the contrary note that this was not to be an actual Ernest movie, even though Varney was set to be involved with the production.
3) Award Winning Actor – Despite the lack of critical acclaim for his film work, Jim Varney did find some praise for his children’s television show. Varney earned a Daytime Emmy in 1989, coincidentally a year after earning a Razzie nomination for Worst New Star for Ernest Goes To Camp.
4) Famous Friends – Varney was reportedly good friends with Robin Williams, both being early alumni at LA’s Comedy Store together in the mid-70s. This would lead to Varney taking part in the Comic Relief benefits alongside Williams, Billy Crystal, and Whoopi Goldberg.
5) Do As I Say, Not As I Do – Varney lost his life to lung cancer due to being a heavy smoker for most of his life. The cruel bit of irony here is that Varney, as Ernest, filmed a series of PSAs against smoking during his early days. If he could’ve taken his own advice, he might still be here today.
Ah, the white Tyler Perry
+1?
You mean the talented Tyler Perry?
I found the Camp/Jail/Scared Stupid 3 pack at KMart for $5. So much childhood at such a low price.
Scared Stupid is my favorite Halloween movie.
I have the very same one. My friends thought I was nuts. I knew I was just right.
@Coked Up Jesus sounds like you need new friends.
I’m just happy no one is trying to do a gritty reboot of Ernest
That’s what the Yellow King in True Detective was originally supposed to be.
Wait. So the episode of the Simpsons when he was a carnie was pre-2000?
Holy fuck. I’m old.
Aired in the 1997-1998 season if I’m not mistaken. Don’t worry, you can join me in the old man club. We can talk about our past! Like when I went to Morganville (that’s what we called Shelbyville at the time). I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on ’em. Give me five bees for a quarter, you’d say.
I still occasionally breakout a random “Know what I mean, Vern?” to people. Usually it just gets a clueless stare, but every now and then…
sex?
When my family got a VCR one of the first movies I taped was Ernest Goes to Camp on cable. God knows how many times I watched that.
“I watched that movie The Importance of Being Earnest. First off, I can’t believe they made another Ernest movie.” – Zach Galifianakis
Turtle Catapult
And here I thought he was based off of the Ernest. P. that would frequent Andy Taylor’s jail cell on the Andy Griffith Show.
Ernest T. Bass
A lot of people don’t know that when he was younger, Jim Varney was actually Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Camp/Jail/Scared Stupid plus Saves Christmas are the essential Ernest films.
Ernest Goes To Camp is an underrated treasure…
Camp Kikakee 4 lyfe!
Must be true of Heart
Late to this (was out of town on business with no time off)
2 things
1. I use to love Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam
[www.imdb.com]
2. How Did This Get Made covered Ernest Goes to Jail a few episodes back.