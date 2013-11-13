Don’t Look Now, Jenna Jameson Is Returning To Porn To Support Her Kids

Jenna Jameson returning to pornography is one thing I didn’t think I’d be typing or thinking about on a Tuesday night in any lifetime. But here I am, experiencing landmark after landmark as a budding internet writer.

Of course it has been a long strange journey to this point, from a very public split with fighter Tito Ortiz to several odd public twitter rants and a recent local TV interview where she may or may not have been stoned off her gourd. And now, according to TMZ, she’s returning to the business she swore off years ago to support her kids.

This news follows a recent interview where Jameson sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her departure from porn in depth, via the Huffington Post:

“I’ve had a lot of people question me saying, ‘Why haven’t you made a comeback? It’d be easy for you to make multi-millions off of one or two scenes,'” she said. “And to be honest, I made a promise to my children when they were in my tummy that there is no way I would ever, ever, ever go back.”

Don’t expect to see her on the DVD rack anytime soon (HAHA, what is that!?) because Jameson is sticking to a solo web cam experience for now, which is both understandable and creepy at the same time.

Aside from her split with Ortiz, times have not been kind to the troubled starlet. She was forced to sell her Hollywood Hills mansion for $1.8 million to pay back debts and faced allegations that she had lost custody of her children following a string of run ins with the law dating back to a DUI in 2012.

But you have to trust her heart is in the right place and she is doing the right thing for her twin boys, Jesse and Journey, who I assume look like those guys from Nelson. They should thank the maker they have a mother who is willing to risk public scrutiny in order to put food on the table. Or not. I’m not sure what to make of this really.

Good luck, Jenna.