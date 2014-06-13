Jack Link’s Honored National Jerky Day With A 1,600-Pound Meat Rushmore

Today might have been the opening day of the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament and even the first round of the U.S. Open, but to some people out there, it was far more important than just some huge sporting events. It has also been the third annual National Jerky Day, as people across this great nation celebrated the glory of dehydrated meat snacks, just as the Founding Fathers predicted when they signed the Constitution. According to the folks at Jack Link’s, or the Hallmark of inventing fake meat holidays, National Jerky Day is “celebrated annually to commemorate Americans’ love for snacking and their unadulterated desire to ‘Feed Their Wild Side.’”

Just based on that blatant opportunity to toss a slogan out there, this isn’t really news. But Jack Link’s took National Jerky Day a step further this year by having something called “Meat Rushmore” created, and its description is enough to make Ron Swanson agree that this make believe marketing holiday might actually be worthy of our attention and respect.

Raising America’s love of snacking to epic proportions, Jack Link’s today commemorates the third annual National Jerky Day with its most monumental achievement ever: the creation of “Meat Rushmore,” an awe-inspiring meat replica of South Dakota’s famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The 13-foot tall, 17-foot wide structure is covered in more than 1,600 pounds of Jack Link’s beef, pork and turkey jerky, weighing in at over 350,000 grams of lean protein, and is being showcased today in New York City’s Columbus Circle.

Although, you know what else would have been cool? Not stapling and nailing 1,600 pounds of food to a giant face and instead giving it out to people who could eat it. But there I go taking delicious edible art for granted again, and not respecting the fact that this massive effort that took 1,400 hours to complete will soon find its place at the Jack Link’s headquarters. There, it will undoubtedly remind the company’s leaders and employees about any of the other things they could have done with 1,400 hours.