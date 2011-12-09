Joel McHale Learns That ‘Community’ Was All A Dream

On this week’s episode of The Soup, host Joel McHale brought out some of his Community (No spoilers about last night’s episode, please — it’s still sitting unwatched on my DVR) co-stars to inform Joel McHale that the show was a figment of his imagination and to…say goodbye? Well, possibly, but I’m convinced that their whole purpose on the show was simply so that they could all fire off one big collective F-you to NBC.
Joel McHale: “But Community must be real — if it’s not then why am I so tired?”
Alison Brie: “If Community were real don’t you think you’d have seen a commercial for it on NBC?”
BURN ZING!!!
I know you have to like, work and stuff, but seriously none of us will mind if the site goes cold for a half-hour. WATCH THAT EPISODE NOW!
That was by far the best episode of the season, and that’s saying something.
Spoiler Alert; Jesus dies……
Oh, you mean the show, sorry.
@Moose…Well, it wouldn’t have surprised me if there had been a Jesus on the Xmas episode,
fucking youtube user he country-blocked me!!!