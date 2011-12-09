Joel McHale Learns That ‘Community’ Was All A Dream

On this week’s episode of The Soup, host Joel McHale brought out some of his Community (No spoilers about last night’s episode, please — it’s still sitting unwatched on my DVR) co-stars to inform Joel McHale that the show was a figment of his imagination and to…say goodbye? Well, possibly, but I’m convinced that their whole purpose on the show was simply so that they could all fire off one big collective F-you to NBC.

Joel McHale: “But Community must be real — if it’s not then why am I so tired?”

Alison Brie: “If Community were real don’t you think you’d have seen a commercial for it on NBC?”

BURN ZING!!!