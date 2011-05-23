Louis CK: Letterman Hates Me

When I waiting for a friend to meet me for lunch I read a Q&A with Louis CK done by Esquire‘s Scott Raab. The piece was rife with interesting and funny tidbits — I really enjoyed his thoughts on embracing fame while it lasts (“I’d sometimes walk up and down MacDougal Street to instigate” crowds.), but I was kind of taken aback when I got to the end of the piece and ran across what Louis CK told Raab after he checked a text message on his phone…

SR: What?

LCK: Trying to find out when the show’s going to premiere so I can go on The Tonight Show and all that stuff.

SR: That’s the one you have to be on?

LCK: That’s the highest-rated of all the late-night shows. Plus, Jay puts me on whenever I want. I really like Jay, and he’s always invited me to come on. They don’t have me on Letterman anymore.

SR: Why?

LCK: I don’t know. I haven’t been on Letterman in 15 years. I loved doing that show. Dave’s my favorite. Dave’s who I watch — I wrote for him. And I did the show five times or so, and I’ve been told that I’m not okay there anymore.

SR: There has to be a reason.

LCK: No one would tell me.