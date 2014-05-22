Meet Holly, An Incredibly Rare And Adorable Matschie’s Tree Kangaroo Baby

Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo has a pretty darn good reason to be so happy about a baby tree kangaroo named Holly right now. When she was born in October, Holly became just the third such infant Matschie’s Tree Kangaroo to be welcomed at American zoos in 2013, which essentially represents just how rare this species has become. Only 53 of these amazingly cute little ‘roos call American zoos home right now, and there are approximately 2,500 left in the wild, and specifically the rainforests of Papua New Guinea today. That’s why the specialists at Roger Williams Park are so excited to watch Holly grow up, and they’re letting us in on the fun.

Holly is the first tree kangaroo to have born at this zoo in 20 years, and thanks to the fact that her mom, Laroo, gets along so well with the staff, their story will be told via YouTube and social media for as long as people keep clicking (and probably donating money). But maybe you’re sitting there thinking, “Dude, what the hell do I care about some stupid baby animal? I come here for Kate Upton GIFs, bro.” Well then, I challenge you to watch this video and tell me that Laroo and Holly aren’t the cutest mom and daughter pair you’ll see this week, while I write a letter to Kate Upton, asking her to become the official spokeswoman for the Matschie’s Tree Kangaroo.