News Anchor Tells The Dalai Lama A Dalai Lama Joke, Fails Miserably

Let’s say — hypothetically — you’re the co-anchor of the Australian version of The Today Show and the Dalai Lama is visiting your country and you’re lucky enough to sit down with him for a few minutes. What’s your course of action? Do you thank him for his generosity? Do you pose hard-hitting journalistic questions? Do you ask him if the rumors of his tipping are grossly exaggerated? Or do you a lay a Dalai Lama pizza joke on him?

If you guessed the last option, congratulations, you are Australian TV personality Karl Stefanovic! Video after the jump that made me feel much better about the time I told Stevie Wonder about his Twitter account.





Props to Karl for embracing his failure and letting his counterparts get a good laugh at his expense. Dude is a pro. No word yet on whether the Austin Powers “She’s a man!” routine had anything to do with the Dalai Lama’s confusion about the Australian Prime Minister’s gender though.

Via: Viral Viral Videos