Passionless Obama Sleepwalks Through Ferguson Press Conference, Weary Nation Weeps

In the wake of last night’s heightened ugliness on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, President Obama held a press conference this afternoon to deliver some thoughts and answer some questions on the human grease fire that seems to be intensifying in the heartland. So, with things becoming increasingly distressing, the nation turned its weary eyes to its leader, hoping for some inspiration and, at the very least, anticipating some authority and reassurance. In other words, leadership.
The aforementioned weary nation got none of those things. Rather, the president’s press conference landed with a thud not unlike that of a mosquito flying into an armored car, inspiring even ardent Obama supporters take to Twitter to blast him for exuding the aura of someone who desperately wants to trade places with anyone in the world right now.
Watch for yourself…
Maybe Obama should accept Justin Bieber’s Ice Bucket Challenge so it’d wake him a up a little?
Meanwhile, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is calling in the National Guard to help local law enforcement attempt to, ugh, keep the peace tonight? That should go well.
i understand why people are upset but on the other side i’m sure he’s got to be sick and fucking tired of this bullshit. if every answer and action pisses someone off sometimes all you can muster is resignation and apathy
I wonder if he plays “this will happen” before he does anything then draws pictures of expected Fox News reaction headlines. Then makes his statements and waits.
I bet he’s right like 60% of the time.
It’s an environment he’s had a hand in creating. No sympathy for this foolish man.
I’m sure he had the Trayvon Martin aftermath in his head. “Let’s see … Expressing sympathy and human emotion got me roundly vilified. Maybe the Spock approach will be better.”
But hell, he didn’t even have to go that far back:
[talkingpointsmemo.com]
WAY TO HELP CREATE RACISM, OBAMA!
From what I’ve read, Obama has certain world weariness when it comes to the Washington press Corps and the way the game is played. Frankly, I don’t blame him. He has to parse every word to avoid some gotcha moment and at the same time deal with a bunch of dipshits that are stenographers posing as journalists. I’m sure there are times he wants to say “what kind of stupid farking question is that?”
Yeah he was “damned if he did damned if he didn’t” with this. No answer would of made people happy. If he’d been energenic about it, he’d be slammed for that too.
Of course it doesn’t help he has such an antigonistic relationship with the press corps
Our press corps is a collection of spoiled children.
Maybe if Obama gave them cute nicknames like Bush did, they’d fall all over him too.
[m.huffpost.com]
[www.businessinsider.com]
I dunno. The press wants to like Obama but kinda seems like both sides are spoiled children
The press want to like him but don’t. Lots of stories lately about their dislike for him, but it also goes the other way too.
[m.huffpost.com]
Kinda seems like both sides are spoiled children
“Maybe if Obama gave them cute nicknames like Bush did, they’d fall all over him too.”
They did fall all over him. Then they stopped once he actually got the job and had to do stuff.
It’s not the press corps job to like or dislike the president or anybody else in office. It’s their job to be fucking journalists. How much they like or dislike the president shouldn’t enter into it.
Last job on Earth that I would want: President of the United States.
True that. The way these guys fall apart and age in a 4-8 year span is ridiculous. It literally sucks the life out of them
Seriously. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were brunettes when they entered office and both left looking like Ebenezer Scrooge.
To be fair, three quarters of a decade’s time can also have that effect on a middle aged man.
Bah, it ain’t that bad. Old people get gray hair you know.
I should have read TFBuckFutter’s comment a little more closelier .
@TFBuckFutter i think you mean 4/5
You mean he can’t control the actions of everyone in this country? OUTRAGE!
What exactly do people want him to do?
It’s the Green Lantern of the Presidency.
This pretty much explains it:
[www.washingtonpost.com]
Nice article.Thanks.
Except…he kinda promised that he would fix all this shit. How can people not be disappointed when this is the exact kind of thing he campaigned on?
And even worse, people believed all the bullshit and are becoming disillusioned. That isn’t his fault – it’s our fault for being fucking morons.
Clearly it’s Obama’s fault for coming up with that whole “Pass legislation then face constant attempts to repeal it, court challenges being struck down, and then repeated doomed votes on the same legislation over and over and over again” plan.
What a dumb idea that was.
Obama may have been a little naive when he came to the White House, but no one expected the level of obstruction he faced. The current Congress is literally the most obstructionist in the history of the United States:
[www.aei.org]
@TBF and Otto, what job was he interviewing for? The current Congress is the most divided, because the country is the most divided. That’s table stakes.
And it isn’t quite accurate to call 48% of the voting population “obstructionist”. Majorities of either ideological persuasion are slim and short-lived. A President’s burden is to persuade those few percentage to join his agenda. Negotiation is a huge part of the job.
But to your point about the Green Lantern Presidency: we simply must stop falling for bullshit promises. But we won’t, and I apologize for wasting the time it took you to read that worthless combination of words.
You’re right.
He should just learn how to work with people who have tried to undo everything that was done when they WEREN’T the majority and have blocked every single thing he’s tried to do since.
How the hell do you expect to work with people who are only focused on making you look bad? Are we even living on the same planet, let alone the same country?
Negotiation is a huge part of the job.
Normally, yes. But what do you do as president when the opposition party says that they will not negotiate under any terms?
What do you do when House Republican leadership instructs their members at their winter 2009 caucus meeting that they are not allowed to negotiate at all with the new administration, or else they will face serious consequences in terms of denial of chairmanships, seniority, PAC fundraising etc.?
What do you do when the Senate Republican leader openly states that his top, and apparently only, objective is to deny you any bipartisan legislative accomplishments in Congress in order to make you a one-term president? What do you do when Senate Republicans make a 60-vote supermajority the bare minimum for action on anything? What do you do when six senators vote against a bill that they fucking wrote and sponsored solely because you mention in a press conference that it seems like a good idea and you’ll be happy to sign it?
Negotiation is a two-way street. And if one side declares that they are never, ever, never under any circumstances going to negotiate, and then proves it over and over again — when it goes so far as to abandon even routine, boring normal acts of governance like raising the debt ceiling — then what the fuck is he supposed to do?
The press corps keeps whining that Obama doesn’t reach out to Republicans enough, doesn’t invite them over. He invited the entire GOP leadership over to watch the Super Bowl, they told him to cram it. He called Boehner four times in one afternoon during the debt ceiling bullshit, and it took Boehner a full fucking day even to return the president’s phone call.
Let’s pretend you and a friend try to make dinner together. You suggest making spaghetti, but say you’d be open to other ideas. Your friend counters by demanding that you eat a plate of anthrax and tire rims, and refuses to budge. Who’s really the problem there?
Fuck, that rambled.
I really cannot recommend this book (by a bipartisan set of scholars) enough. If you want to understand why this country is so fucked up at the moment, you really need to read it:
[www.amazon.com]
I am not denying that you raise valid points. And I am not silly enough to think I or anyone else could do better with partisanship at an all-time high. Incidentally, that is why I tend to mock overly-partisan statements around here: they are the sickness, not just a symptom. Honest debate, the foundation of negotiation and compromise, requires empathy and humility.
Those two things are dead in our world. I don’t believe they are coming back.
Good points nadavegan. Pity that extremes and gridlock have to cause such damage before anyone starts to work around it.
There’s a reason he’s tired.
F you America! Why don’t you go back to making Ninja Turtles the number 1 movie for 2 straight weeks?
“Meanwhile, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is calling in the National Guard to help local law enforcement attempt to, ugh, keep the peace tonight? That should go well.”
So.. here’s where I get a little confused: People don’t trust the police, so they are replaced with state highway patrol. Folks come out angry (not so surprising), police get nervous (not so surprising), accounts very, but police believe that someone in the crowd fires a weapon and they react with tear gas and rubber bullets (honestly, not surprising).
They are now replaced by the National Guard. I get why folks are skeptical, but what are the other alternatives? I can’t imagine that no police showing up at all will end well. I get that people are angry, and a lot of things should happen including a credible investigation by a third party, a lot of police leadership getting fired, and some transparent effort to revamp the police situation to make it make some sense for the community.. but what can happen tonight that will in any way make matters better?
Christ, I’d be depressed as hell too if I had to be the public face for this disaster.
‘vary’… stupid typos
National Guard seems like the only viable option. The local PD obviously have a horse in the race, so the people on the ground won’t trust them. The state highway patrol weren’t designed for this sort of situation. What else can you do to keep the peace while allowing people to protest?
Honestly, I’d have more faith in the National Guard than any of these departments playing Army. If you’re going to have a military force there, at least bring the guys who are trained to be one.
Yeah, that’s about what I figured. Not an ideal solution, but probably the best option available. What a mess.
Look at all these cunts complaining about the President on Twitter. This Ferguson shit is a mess, but fuck social media and fuck internet journalism, it’s real easy to sit and bitch on the computer about how tired Obama looks, ilke that’s in any way insightful or helpful or worth the time it took to type.
I think Obama has dealt with a lot in his run from theater shootings, to boston bombings, trevon martin, a war that’s been going on for over a decade, mitt romney, and many other things. You can’t hate the man.
“You can’t hate the man.”
No, you can’t (or rather shouldn’t). Can I still hate his policies, though?
Really? Instead of focusing on how he looks, why don’t you pay attention to the words he is speaking. He isn’t up there to worry about how he looks. He is up there to address the current situation. You mindless attack dogs.
Ask JFK or Carter whether the delivery of those words matters. It does.
That’s why you get a tan before the big debate against Nixon, why you don’t wear a sweater in a nationally televised speech, and it’s why you take some five hour energy or something before delivering a speech on a crisis subject.
Sometimes showing strength and assurance matters more than the words themselves. That’s why Clinton and Reagan were able to get away with murder.
@Ira People in a town with a population of 20,000 are protesting and rioting because of a police shooting. If that’s a national crisis, we might as well just start detonating warheads now.
@Brandon Lee The problem is that human beings are mostly stupid sheep (Especially the ones that are desperate for people to think they’re clever) So they won’t listen to what anyone says unless they look good on TV now days. This is the real reason the world has gone to shit, stupid people allowing assholes in nice suits to run everything.
@josh stupid people are absolutely the problem with the world today.
Fuck, dudes. I think we broke Obama. This is why we can’t have nice things.
Part of me would love it if he just took to the podium at a press conference and said, “You know what? Fuck all y’all. I’m resigning, effective immediately. You can now direct your bitching to President Biden.”
I bet he’s tempted to do that, but he knows Fox News would run headline after headline about how the black guy couldn’t cut it.
Let’s get into some Hegelian dialectic here.
Thesis: Hope
Antithesis: Reality
Synthesis: This press conference
Obama is a great guy and undoubtedly really smart, but he’s just not up to job he’s in.
He’s been unable to pass a single meaningful law since 2010 because his rivals keep getting elected to legislative majorities, and he doesn’t have the sense of gamesmanship necessary to govern in a presidential democracy with the opposition party in control in the legislature like Clinton could. He can’t negotiate. He doesn’t think things through six steps ahead. His rivals do. Inspirational speeches and “teachable moments” are not enough.
He might have done better in a parliamentary system, but that’s not the system he’s in.
It’s not like cynicism in government is a new development either. He just can’t handle it. He’s in over his head and his resignation shows palpably here. It’s too bad.
No, no. Obama has a much, much better track record of getting legislation passed than Clinton.
You only have to look at health care reform. Clinton failed spectacularly at that (and, by the way, so had Teddy Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon all before him). After presidents had tried and failed for a hundred years, Obama got it through Congress, even though Congress at the time was the most hostile to the presidency in the history of the institution. They threw everything they had at him — record number of filibusters and cloture votes, Grassley and Enzi pretending to play along with Baucus and then admitting they were just trying to run out the clock, etc etc. — and Obama still got it passed.
That’s pretty much the only point of comparison we can make, because Clinton didn’t really accomplish much of anything legislatively after that disaster. The budget deal of 1993 was his only real major success, maybe two if you’re inclined to count NAFTA, but that was really him carrying over a policy begun by GHWBush. But after 1994, he really did nothing. It was just him throwing out small-ball cultural changes (the V-Chip, public school uniforms, etc.) or rushing to yell “me too!” to Republican ideas like the decimation of AFDC or the “mend it, don’t end it” compromise on affirmative action. He had no real successes, because he essentially stopped trying.
Obama, meanwhile, got a raft of legislation passed (again, despite record levels of congressional obstruction): the stimulus act, which averted a second Great Depression; Dodd-Frank, which had some major Wall Street reforms; the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell; the new GI Bill; Credit Card Reform Act; Lily Ledbetter Act on fair pay for women; the new START treaty; etc etc.
People can disagree about whether these policies are good or bad, but if we’re just talking about setting goals and getting them done, he’s had the most productive presidency since Lyndon Johnson had friendly supermajorities in both houses in the 1960s. (And to return to the start, remember, even then, LBJ had to punt on broad health insurance reform and just focus on the poor and elderly.)
TARP and the Fed prevented GD part II and the major important Wall Street reforms re: capital requirements were pushed through by Basel II.
The stimulus was a mixed bag at best, a waste of high cost capital at worst. That Keynesian mulitplier nonsense was debunked 30 years ago.
Yeah, no:
[www.nytimes.com]
Not to take away from your well-thought out post from before, but the NY Times? Come on. Those pages aren’t pink.
Read the article:
But look, if you want the same assessment from the pink pages of the Financial Times, here you go:
[www.ft.com]
If Republicans are thinking six steps ahead, then how come they can’t figure out that their primary process makes their eventual presidnetial nominee entirely unelectable?
a) That’s good stuff
b) $700 billion stimulus divided by the high number of 2.5 million jobs….that’s about $300,000 per job, so if your objective is make-work, that’s some expensive make-work
c) What is the opportunity cost of that stimulus “investment”? If you’re back in 2009 when you could pick up B credit debt for 68 cents on the dollar and the Dow was at 6,500, I’d argue “very high”
What kind of economic growth do you generate by using high cost capital to create jobs that the market won’t create at $300,000 a pop?
Do 3 million mediocre jobs spread out over years prevent a depression when you’re starting nine months after Lehman failed and the TED spread spiked to 400 bps? Or did TARP and emergency Fed policy during the vertiginous depths of the crisis when a massive credit collapse was imminent?
I’ll spoil it for you: it was the latter.
“Six steps ahead” just refers to the sixth time you run through this plan, right?: “Do the opposite.”
First off, economics is a soft science, so if some economist claims she debunked or proved an assertion, best case scenario is that it is about something in her model, which may or may not apply to the Real World™, the latter the more common.
Further you seem to be under the impression that money is a scarce ressource and has to be invested carefully and efficiently (whatever the latter actually means). While this has some truth to it for most actors, it is definitely wrong for the federal government. Gold standard days are over, and hopefully won’t be coming back.
Finally, the TARP thing shows what the Obushama administration really cares about. There were two apparent solutions to the mess:
• recapitalizing the borrowers, and starting to unwind the whole mess of derivated stocks
• recapitalizing the lenders.
The course Obama chose shows why he accomplished nothing and will be a footnote in history. I think we’ll remember him as the first presidential candidate from Illinois since Adlai Stevenson.
@Crazy Ira and the Douche I work for a utility company, and I was involved in a project where we are using a large amount of money from the stimulus bill, and its slated to finish at the end of THIS YEAR. The only reason we are doing the project at all is because of the funding (it wont benefit our customers or us at all) and the vendor we are contracting the work to is about to go out of business. Hows that for shovel ready jobs?? Call it a collision of government and bureaucracy at its finest.
Also, Damn @Otto Man @Crazy Ira and the Douche gave you a good shittin on. Ima have to start switching off with him. Good to see there are some common sense members on here
So… to sum up
Ira asserts that Obama is bad at his job because he cannot successfully maneuver bills through congress
Otto refutes this by pointing to the legislation he has passed, with the caveat that the quality may be debatable, but the volume compares favorably to other presidents who get credit for their effectiveness
Ira goes right ahead and debates the quality of the legislation, as if that was the issue
(some sparring over the relative value of TARP vs Stimulus, with a debate about the value of the Times as a source. Lots of hindsight and conjecture, still doesn’t address the topic)
Occam makes a good point about the dubious ‘scientific’ basis of economics
One of the trolls/university folks essentially says he has been employed on Stimulus money for the last half decade, essentially claims this project is fraud/waste/abuse, then criticizes the government for the money he took.
Finally, trolls/university proclaims Ira the winner based on something fecal. Declares this a win for common sense.
Well.. that was enlightening
@Derp Gently
To be fair, @Otto Man did claim that the stimulus act averted the depression, a claim which can be argued. Unfortunately, in our country, there’s almost nothing that can be acurately termed “shovel ready” because the amount of environmental review you need to merely dig a hole. Also the other @trollsoharduniversity is a racist piece of shit and does not speak for me (see most other threads where he takes off his white hood and opens his foul cakehole). And his evidence is anecdotal and should not be lent any weight in settling the matter.
That’s fair. I honestly apologize, I know there’s more than one, and I don’t generally go back through posts to figure out which one is which.
It is definitely a point that can be argued, and you are absolutely correct about the difficulties of finding ‘shovel ready’ work. Still, if the point was to underwrite the cost of keeping state governments afloat, people employed (instead of paying for long term unemployed), maintaining some degree of consumer confidence and hopefully get some of the badly needed infrastructure repair in the process.. it did a fairly adequate job of meeting all those criteria in a relatively rapid time frame. The downside to both fast jobs and jobs with multiple overlapping (and often contradictory) requirements is that they are just not very efficient.
Was it the best use of the money? Meh, hard to say. but better than throwing it at another round of impractical and poorly thought out generators in Iraq.
No wonder Rusia won the flag match at SS.
Weary nation weeps? Sorry for the kid but there are more important things going on in the world every minute.
Then go read articles about those stories and STFU about the ones you don’t care about.
Should we just skip the dance and have you tell us the very most important thing going on? I don’t want to risk us talking about something only kind of important and being scolded once more.
Uproxx comments, where you can read an article about how The Presidents not providing the leadership he was elected to and find out it’s The Republicans fault.
Considering this presidency gave us the meme, “Thanks, Obama,” I think you’re missing a little bit of irony in that assessment.
Well, I guess this is the ONE thing Obama and his admin. can’t blame on Bush! That seems to be the go-to play in their play book…
Yeah, it’s so mean how they keep accurately pointing out all the damage Bush caused to the economy and our standing in the world.
“Conservatives: We’re For Personal Responsibility, Unless You’re Talking About Us.”