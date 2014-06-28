Prepare Yourself For The English Remake Of ‘Audition’

If you’ve seen Takashi Miike’s Audition at some point in your life, the idea of an English language remake seems a bit strange. There’s a lot involved in the story that probably wouldn’t fly with our western sensibilities. Hell, there’s a lot in the story that doesn’t fly with humanity as a whole. None of that seems to matter thought because the remake is happening. From Slash Film:

The new film is reportedly based more on the original novel than the Miike film (we’ve heard that sort of thing before) and will be set in the US. Richard Gray (The Lookalike) scripted and will direct. Despite a few name changes, the story details are more or less what you’d expect, as Deadline explains: Audition‘s unlucky protagonist is Sam Davis, who lives alone with his son following the death of his wife seven years prior and is convinced by a filmmaker friend to stage the fake auditions. The former ballerina with a mysterious past he falls for is now named Evie Lawrence, but otherwise details fall closely in line with Murakami’s best-seller.

Evie Lawrence? What kind of casting call movie is this? I guess it’s going to involve penetration of some type either way you look at it.

This is a horrible idea, especially when the original movie is right there if you want to see it. It’s not even a story that really needs to be told again and I highly doubt there is anything they could add to make me want to watch the movie.

Miike’s Audition is more of a sideshow act that you’re told to see because it is so shocking. Once the shock is witnessed, what is there left to do on film? Throw in the old “it’s based on the book” chestnut and you’re stuck with a pile of sh*t with sparkles in it.

We’ll always have the man in the bag though. Ahh, the memories!

