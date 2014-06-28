Prepare Yourself For The English Remake Of ‘Audition’

If you’ve seen Takashi Miike’s Audition at some point in your life, the idea of an English language remake seems a bit strange. There’s a lot involved in the story that probably wouldn’t fly with our western sensibilities. Hell, there’s a lot in the story that doesn’t fly with humanity as a whole. None of that seems to matter thought because the remake is happening. From Slash Film:
The new film is reportedly based more on the original novel than the Miike film (we’ve heard that sort of thing before) and will be set in the US.
Richard Gray (The Lookalike) scripted and will direct. Despite a few name changes, the story details are more or less what you’d expect, as Deadline explains:
Audition‘s unlucky protagonist is Sam Davis, who lives alone with his son following the death of his wife seven years prior and is convinced by a filmmaker friend to stage the fake auditions. The former ballerina with a mysterious past he falls for is now named Evie Lawrence, but otherwise details fall closely in line with Murakami’s best-seller.
Evie Lawrence? What kind of casting call movie is this? I guess it’s going to involve penetration of some type either way you look at it.
This is a horrible idea, especially when the original movie is right there if you want to see it. It’s not even a story that really needs to be told again and I highly doubt there is anything they could add to make me want to watch the movie.
Miike’s Audition is more of a sideshow act that you’re told to see because it is so shocking. Once the shock is witnessed, what is there left to do on film? Throw in the old “it’s based on the book” chestnut and you’re stuck with a pile of sh*t with sparkles in it.
We’ll always have the man in the bag though. Ahh, the memories!
(Via Slash Film)
Did they just infantilize the name of actual porn star Eve Lawrence?
@John Chimpo I kinda feel like you insulted me with that second part.
@John Chimpo Haha. I know.
I’ve been doing research all evening and I’ve concluded that, yes, I would see this version.
Just because I thought everyone should know how much of a creeper I am, the correct spelling is Laurence, and not Lawrence. That being said, I agree with Coked Up Jesus. I would like to see that version.
/shows self out
@Vina She’s used both.
She’s credited as Lawrence on IMDB.
Awesome! I’ve wanted to see the original but reading is hard. I hope it’s PG.
Trying to remake Japanese movies for American audiences is pretty risky. There was some talk about an American remake of Battle Royale a few years back (I suppose you could say they did and called it The Hunger Games). Luckily, that hasn’t come to fruition. I don’t see how that film could be made any better, or this film made any creepier.
Tiiiiiiiiiiki Tiki Tiki Tiki. Tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiki Tiki Tiki Tiki…
It’s great how Hollywood has learned absolutely nothing from the Oldboy remake.
waiting for the remake of A Serbian Film starring greg kinnear and cameron diaz.