Another Jon Snow Situation Has Quietly Arisen On A Major Cable Drama

Showtime

Spoilers for Homeland Season 6

Last December, Showtime’s Homeland ended its Emmy-nominated fifth season, and its best season since the Emmy-winning first season, in heartbreaking fashion. After Quinn (Rubert Friend) inhales sarin gas and nearly dies, he is hospitalized, suffers a cerebral hemorrhage, and is left in a vegetative state on life support. Carrie (Claire Danes) reads his farewell love letter and ultimately seems to decide that she can’t let him live on like that. She seems to pull the plug, and the room is bathed in a white light.

Quinn, we all assume, is dead.