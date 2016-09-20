Another Jon Snow Situation Has Quietly Arisen On A Major Cable Drama

#Homeland
Entertainment Features
09.20.16 3 Comments

Showtime

Spoilers for Homeland Season 6

Last December, Showtime’s Homeland ended its Emmy-nominated fifth season, and its best season since the Emmy-winning first season, in heartbreaking fashion. After Quinn (Rubert Friend) inhales sarin gas and nearly dies, he is hospitalized, suffers a cerebral hemorrhage, and is left in a vegetative state on life support. Carrie (Claire Danes) reads his farewell love letter and ultimately seems to decide that she can’t let him live on like that. She seems to pull the plug, and the room is bathed in a white light.

Quinn, we all assume, is dead.

Showtime

Around The Web

TOPICS#Homeland
TAGSCLAIRE DANESHOMELAND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP