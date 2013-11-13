Sir Ian McKellen Is Out There On The Streets Posing As A Homeless Person

#The Wire
Entertainment Writer
11.13.13 7 Comments

Sir Ian McKellen is currently in Melbourne, Australia rehearsing ‘Waiting For Godot‘ and unintentionally fooling clueless citizens into thinking he is a common vagrant looking for a handout.

The image below, via Reddit, shows McKellen taking a break from ‘Godot’ and receiving an Australian dollar coin from a kind soul walking past the actor. It’s a sweet story according The Telegraph.

“During the dress rehearsal of Godot, I crouched by the stage door of the Comedy Theatre, getting some air, my bowler hat at my feet (and) seeing an unkempt old man down on his luck, a passer-by said, ‘Need some help, brother?’ and put a dollar in my hat.”

McKellen now claims the coin is his lucky “talisman,”placing it above his dressing room mirror, and proves yet again that he’s quite amazing alongside recurring partner in crime, Sir Patrick Stewart.

The Reddit thread also brings up an interesting  and somewhat relevant connection to “The Wire” via this New Yorker profile.

Once, a man pressed a package of heroin into the hands of Andre Royo, the actor who plays the sympathetic junkie and police informant Bubbles, saying, “Man, you need a fix more than I do.” Royo refers to that moment as his “street Oscar.”

Someone needs to get McKellen his street Oscar, immediately. And while we are at it, how about a real Oscar as well.

NE9a2Pw

Via Reddit/The Telegraph

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Wire
TAGScharmingfaith in humanitymistaken identitySIR IAN MCKELLENThe Wire

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP