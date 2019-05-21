HBO

Not every great show sticks the landing, but the reaction to the last season of Game of Thrones has been, to put it lightly, divisive. A very peeved wing of the naysayers went so far as to launch a change.org petition, demanding a mulligan on the last six episodes, this time with different writers. If that even worked — and it almost certainly won’t — one person who might not go along with it is Sophie Turner. And what is Game of Thrones without Sansa Stark.

Turner was speaking to The New York Times for a post-mortem interview that ran the day after the grand finale. She started by saying she theoretically understood why some fans were displeased with how the show closed.

People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner said. When the subject of the petition came up, she changed her tune a bit.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season … Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

So there you have it, people who are more than simply unhappy with the ending of Game of Thrones: You’ve made Sansa Stark mad. And that’s not a good thing.

(Via The New York Times)