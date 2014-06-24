The Greek Restaurant From This Old Video Of A Brawl Appreciates The Free Publicity

#Australia
Senior Writer
06.23.14 5 Comments

Thanks to some pretty popular websites, this video of an insane brawl at the Greek restaurant Stalactites in Melbourne, Australia is going viral, with people sharing it on Facebook and Twitter as fast as they can watch it. While that’s always a good time for everyone, it’s not really that much fun for the restaurant right now, as the owners posted a message on their website about all of the phone calls they’ve been receiving. Normally, a brawl like this, featuring pissed off dudes smashing chairs over each other’s heads, while women scream and idiots point cell phone cameras at them, would indicate that maybe people should steer clear of that restaurant. Fortunately, that’s not the case for Stalactites.

After all, this video was actually recorded five years ago, according to management, so the fact that the restaurant still has a website to update means that it’s doing pretty well. Despite the fact that people have been recycling this video on YouTube today, the owners assured everyone that “all the people involved were dealt with by the police and it was in the media at the time.” But as with any good viral video, no matter how old it may be, they also appreciate the free publicity. So if you’re in the area, make sure to stop in for some melitzanosalata or mixed souvlaki. Or maybe get the vegetarian platter. Haha, I don’t even know what those words mean!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Australia
TAGSAUSTRALIAbrawlsGREEKSOld VideosOUCH MY HEADrestaurants

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP