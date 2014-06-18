The Worst Girlfriend In America Sold Her Boyfriend’s Dog While He Was Deployed

When he was deployed to Afghanistan in March, Robby Gabbert probably thought that it was safe to leave his three-year old Shiba Inu, Baxter, in the care of his girlfriend. He probably didn’t think that he’d end up becoming the subject of news stories and a Facebook support page, but that all changed as soon as his fortunately unnamed girlfriend decided to sell Baxter on Craigslist. Sure, some people might think that we need to hear both sides of the story, but we live on an irrational Internet these days, and there are a lot of people who simply cannot believe that this girl would just up and sell her soldier boyfriend’s dog like that.
Fortunately, once Gabbert’s mom and other people discovered what happened, the story began to spread thanks to multiple reports by KOAA News, and the search for Baxter hit social media. Soon after, the Colorado military family that purchased the pooch was located and they were explained this awful story and asked to return the dog… and they said no. Despite the fact that Gabbert had Baxter since he was a puppy, this family suddenly felt attached to the dog after just a few months, and they reportedly just couldn’t take him away from their children like that. In response, the Facebook strangers reportedly raised $1,400 for “reward” money and have recruited the Colorado Shiba Inu Rescue to find the unnamed family another pup. They even want to make sure the family’s identity remains protected just so the typical Internet vigilantes won’t do them harm.
It is worth noting that Gabbert’s original Craigslist ad spells his dog’s name “Baxster,” and that has since been deleted (presumably because he found his dog). Additionally, it seems the Facebook page has vanished and this online fundraiser was deleted, so I’ll hope that an amicable solution has been reached and this wasn’t a big, heinous hoax. However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this awful story.
I dunno if “the worst” really fits. I was deployed with a dude whose wife fucked other dudes and straight up dumped him. He didn’t have a very good time from then on.
Right? How many guys come back to an empty house that used to have kids, furniture, two cars, a spouse… I don’t know how many horror stories I heard about pets, family heirlooms, cars, etc. going missing while the military half of the relationship was playing in the sandbox.
Perhaps I’m exaggerating.
I wasn’t trying to inspire righteous indignatounationor anything, the internet already has enough of that. I just thought I could add my piece.
That’s all bad but there is something especially terrible about messing with a man’s dog. We expect terrible things from women and men while deployments are going on but dogs should be off limits.
Did he find out because she sent him a video tape of her getting it on with black guys? Because I’ve seen that episode of Urban Legends.
I never seen urban legends, But they also did that in the kick ass comic. The other stuf happened IRL.
EX-girlfriend.
Stitch is right, though. This isn’t the worst thing she could’ve done. My relative once stole one our cats and had the city kill it out of spite. That is worse.
Sorry about the broken tag. I just meant to emphasize EX.
Multiple reports. Damn. Southern Colorado must be excrutiatingly boring.
Wow. so betrayal. shibe called baxter. resolushun 4 all.
Excellent comment.
Well done sir!
His girlfiend deserves to get injected with hepatitis.
If those people take the money and return the dog they couldn’t possibly part with then I hope the money has anthrax on it.
I will sell my 2 year old pug to anyone who offers me anything and will pay for the costs of transporting her. She is a f*ing retard.
As the parent of a 5 year old pug, how dare you!? Your pug isn’t retarded, it’s a pug. They’re born that way. They’re bred for royalty and pampering, so they don’t need to think too hard about anything. If you want a morning giggle imagine a roaming pack of stray pugs.
I will take your pug in a heartbeat. My daughter has been begging for one and I have had no luck in my search.
If anything this terrible happened to my dog there would be murders.
Surely if the dog wasn’t hers to sell then the people who bought the dog are in receipt of stolen goods and would have to legally return it? No?
That’s what I was thinking…?
