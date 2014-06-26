This New Gun Safety PSA Features Children Playing With Their Moms’ Dildos

If you want to get people talking about your new PSA that handles the very serious subject of gun safety, there are plenty of ways you can go. For example, you could hire a celebrity spokesperson to speak in a very serious and solemn tone, so people will share it and say things like, “Hey, Spencer Pratt thinks we should hide our guns in hard-to-reach places in our homes” and make their friends and family click on it. Or you could be like the organization Evolve and release a PSA that looks like this one, and has two adorable children sword-fighting in their front yard, using their mothers’ sex toys as they watch.
Evolve’s message, as created by the McCann Erickson ad agency, is “If they find it, they’ll play with it,” and people are certainly going to talk about two kids fighting with dildos. There’s no doubt about that.
“It presents it in a way thats humorous, it creates some levity for engaging someone in the conversation,” [Evolve co-founder Rebecca] Bond explained. “When you start to talk about play things and how you secure those things … it’s an easier way into the conversation. You start to make people think.” (Via the HuffPo)
It’s definitely going to start easier conversations with questions like, I’m guessing, “Hey, did you see those kids playing with their moms’ dildos?” It’s a bold and pleasurable move, Evolve.
I’m so aroused and educated right now.
OH I’M AWARE, PEOPLE.
I took a gun safety course when I was a kid, but it wasn’t anything like this . . . we didn’t get to wear cool helmets.
The extent of my sex education in school.
/found it
//played with it
So is that to imply they were both the dildo’s of the mom on the left or did the one kid bring his mom’s dick from home? So many questions.
Based on the disgusted, confused look by the mom in the blue, I’m gonna say they’re both the other mom’s.
Also, pretty sure the kid on the right’s holding a double ender. That’s gonna be a lot of therapy at some point when he realize’s his mom was likely into some pretty kinky shit. He may have been better off finding a handgun.
The only way to stop a bad guy with a dildo.
Someone at this ad agency has been playing Sanits Row
Pocket. Rocket. But also lock up your guns.
I can’t decide if this is the greatest psa ever made or an awful idea.
This is pointless because when you think about it, any box could have vibrators in it.
Any box could have guns in it, which is the entire point.
I think it was established upthread that the only box with dildos in it is wearing the purple shirt.
Caption: “I see your Schwartz is as big as mine. Now, let’s see how well you handle it.”
Guns are so hot.