Want To Know What Happened When 1,000 People Ate Ghost Peppers At The Same Time?

For those of you unfamiliar with a gentleman named Claus Pilgaard, who also goes by the names Klaus Wunderhits and Chili Klaus, he is responsible for a lot of YouTube videos that deal with his undying love for peppers, each one hotter than the next. He also used to make some really strange news videos, but that was years before he’d tangle with stomach-destroying peppers like the Trinidad Scorpion Morouga. The Danish pepper enthusiast recently released a new book about his love of chilies and he decided to promote it last week with a little get-together in Copenhagen, at which 1,000 people simultaneously ate Bhut Jolokia, or ghost peppers.

Pepper hotness is determined using Scoville heat units, with a common bell pepper registering at 0 and the insanely hot habanero pepper burning your mouth starting around 100,000 SHU. A ghost pepper , on the other hand, is like a nuclear pepper bomb being detonated inside your body at an absurd 1 million+ SHU (Ed.: I’ve seen at least 6 different temps listed and I give up), so you can probably imagine that the 1,000 people immediately regretted their decisions. Fortunately, there’s video of the event, and while some of these people could at least muster smiles, others were not as… puke-free, for lack of a better or actual term.

