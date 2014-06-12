Want To Know What Happened When 1,000 People Ate Ghost Peppers At The Same Time?

For those of you unfamiliar with a gentleman named Claus Pilgaard, who also goes by the names Klaus Wunderhits and Chili Klaus, he is responsible for a lot of YouTube videos that deal with his undying love for peppers, each one hotter than the next. He also used to make some really strange news videos, but that was years before he’d tangle with stomach-destroying peppers like the Trinidad Scorpion Morouga. The Danish pepper enthusiast recently released a new book about his love of chilies and he decided to promote it last week with a little get-together in Copenhagen, at which 1,000 people simultaneously ate Bhut Jolokia, or ghost peppers.
Pepper hotness is determined using Scoville heat units, with a common bell pepper registering at 0 and the insanely hot habanero pepper burning your mouth starting around 100,000 SHU. A ghost pepper , on the other hand, is like a nuclear pepper bomb being detonated inside your body at an absurd 1 million+ SHU (Ed.: I’ve seen at least 6 different temps listed and I give up), so you can probably imagine that the 1,000 people immediately regretted their decisions. Fortunately, there’s video of the event, and while some of these people could at least muster smiles, others were not as… puke-free, for lack of a better or actual term.
I’ve always wanted to try one but I don’t know where they ars around here
A ghost pepper is between 1 and 1.4M not 3.3M scoville units. And if you want to know what that means in terms of heat…it takes X amount of water or other liquid to totally eliminate the heat through dilution. To show you what that means for this particular… if you took a beer can full of ghost pepper mash (fermented ghost peppers used in hot pepper sauce) and poured it into a large vat it would take 1,000,001 beers to dilute the mash to where there was no heat left when you tasted the mixture.
You can’t eat math.
Don’t worry, if you missed this one you can come back next year for the “Red Hot Poker up the Ass” event. Don’t worry, while it may be incredibly painful and uncomfortable, the fact that you are sharing it with other people makes it a social event and thus legitimizes your status as a member of the in group. Remember a burnt bumhole is only temporary – a selfie lasts a lifetime.
…or is it the other way around?
By Kahless’ Beard! Chefs are fucking encouraged not to touch these things with their bare hands.
“Hot Pepper People” are like the TapouT Crew of vegans.