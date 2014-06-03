Watch The Moment That A Florida Judge Told A Public Defender He’d Beat His Ass

Today just wasn’t the right day for anyone to be messing with Brevard County (FL) judge John Murphy. This morning, Assistant Public Defender Andrew Weinstock pushed all of Murphy’s wrong buttons, because what started as an apparent shouting match between two guys who take themselves too seriously turned into a fist fight that could have been prevented if Weinstock had just sat down. After Weinstock refused to waive his client’s right to a speedy trial, according to Florida Today, Murphy started with the physical threats and it all just got, well, typically Floridian from there.

Let this be a lesson to you up-and-coming lawyers – if the judge threatens serious physical harm against you, you better know that you can take him.

“You want to set it for docket sounding, set it for docket sounding. I’m not waiving in any case. This is an emergency created by the state,” the attorney says. Murphy responds: “You know if I had a rock I would throw it at you right now. Stop pissing me off. Just sit down. I’ll take care of it. I don’t need your help. Sit down.” “You know what? I’m the public defender I have a right to be here and I have a right to stand and represent my clients.” “I said sit down. If you want to fight lets go out back and I’ll just beat your ass.” (Via Florida Today)

And what happened next is about to be talked about in courtrooms, law school classes, holding cells and comments sections from here to Kalamazoo.