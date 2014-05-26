Watch This 6-Year Old Hero Explain How He Stopped His Neighbor From Being Abducted

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, as Chicago’s bravest new good guy is a six-year old boy named Kaylen, who was just playing in the front yard when his instinct to do the right thing kicked in. Police said that as an unknown man pulled up in his car to try to abduct Kaylen’s 10-year old neighbor, Marcy, the boy jumped into action and began kicking the adult, who then fled the scene all without Marcy, his pride and even the slightest shred of human decency. Meanwhile, Kaylen got to be a star for a day as he told his brave story to the local news, and just get ready to want to hug this adorable kid through your monitors.

(H/T to Fark)