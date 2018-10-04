Getty Image

Conor McGregor (21-3) is just days away from making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) for the UFC Lightweight championship, and the former double champion is already laying out plans for his fighting future.

After Anderson Silva (34-8) openly challenged the “dwarf,” McGregor in 2017, it seems as though “Notorious” is finally ready for that superfight. While speaking to ESPN, McGregor mentioned Silva’s name as a possible future opponent, along with a slew of MMA and boxing matchups.