Anderson Silva Says He’s ‘Ready’ After Conor McGregor Showed Interest In A Fight

10.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Conor McGregor (21-3) is just days away from making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) for the UFC Lightweight championship, and the former double champion is already laying out plans for his fighting future.

After Anderson Silva (34-8) openly challenged the “dwarf,” McGregor in 2017, it seems as though “Notorious” is finally ready for that superfight. While speaking to ESPN, McGregor mentioned Silva’s name as a possible future opponent, along with a slew of MMA and boxing matchups.

“You know what would be another great one? Anderson Silva,” McGregor said.

“I would be interested in an Anderson Silva bout. I swear to God. Anderson is a legend in the game. What’s the difference between him and Georges (St. Pierre)? Same damn thing. I’m going to do fights that interest me or have meaning.”

