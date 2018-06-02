An MMA Fighter Knocked Himself Out Trying To Bodyslam An Opponent

UFC on Twitter

Jose Torres made his UFC debut on Friday night, but it was a move his opponent at UFC Fight Night 131 pulled off that made headlines, even if Torres got the victory.

The Titan FC bantamweight and flyweight champion made his debut with the company on short notice, taking on Jarred Brooks in Utica, New York on Friday night. Brooks was actually getting the better of Torres in the first two rounds, but then disaster struck.

Brooks went for a bodyslam on Torres in a match that already had some exciting moments, picking Torres up off the mat, leveraging his body up against the side of the cage and getting ready for the big move. It could have turned the tide further in his favor. Instead, it knocked him the hell out.